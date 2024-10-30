Jack Draper beats Taylor Fritz to reach Paris Masters third round and continue ATP Tour winning streak

Jack Draper will face Australian Alex de Minaur in the next round after beating Taylor Fritz in a close encounter; Draper - who claimed his maiden ATP 500 title on Sunday - has won seven consecutive matches; watch Draper live on Sky Sports Tennis on Thursday from approximately 3pm
Wednesday 30 October 2024 21:33, UK
British No 1 Jack Draper picked up another statement win by beating fifth seed Taylor Fritz to reach the third round of the Rolex Paris Masters.
The 22-year-old, who won his maiden ATP 500 title in Vienna on Sunday to climb to a career-high 15th in the world rankings, won 7-6 (8-6) 4-6 6-4 against the American.
Draper - who reached the US Open semi-finals in September - broke Fritz's serve in the third game but, as he served for the first set, errors crept in and Fritz drew level at 5-5.
The Englishman dug deep from 15-30 down to take it into a tie-break and an astonishing winner down the line from a Fritz overhead helped give him two set points. He was unable to take them but made the most of a third opportunity when the American went long to move a set ahead.
Draper cranked up the pressure midway through the second set, forcing six break points at 3-2, but Fritz repelled the lot and then promptly broke to love before levelling the match.
The deciding set went with serve until 5-4 when Draper struck the decisive blow to wrap up victory in two hours and 21 minutes, setting up a meeting with Australian ninth seed Alex de Minaur - the player he beat in the quarter-finals at Flushing Meadows - in the third round.
"It was difficult," Draper said. "I don't think it was the cleanest tennis from either of us. We served pretty well, but it's tough to get used to the conditions here in all honesty.
"I thought I did a really good job of competing really hard. Taylor's always a really tough battle, competes really well, obviously serves one of the best on the tour and he's a top player for a reason.
"I know if I want to be a consistent top player, I'm going to have to back up match after match against the top players in the world. The hardest part for me this week has been adjusting to the conditions. It's a lot different here, a lot faster.
"I played in a way which was not the best, but at the same time I'm really proud, of the way I competed, the way I problem-solved and the main things I got over the line in the end."
De Minaur saw off Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic 6-4 7-6, while third seed Alexander Zverev progressed after a straight-sets victory over Germany's Tallon Griekspoor.
Alexei Popyrin upset fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev in a final-set tie-break to reach the last 16, defeating the fourth seed 6-4 2-6 7-6 in a tense match with many ups and downs.
Medvedev trailed 4-1 in the deciding set but broke back to force a tie-break, only for a double-fault to set up a match point that the Australian converted at the net. It was Medvedev's third straight opening-round loss in Paris.
Popyrin now faces Karen Khachanov, who came back from a set down to beat big-serving Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 6-7 (12-14) 6-1 6-4, while French quartet Arthur Rinderknech, Ugo Humbert, Arthur Fils and Adrian Mannarino all reached the third round.
Grigor Dimitrov stayed in the race for the ATP Finals after rallying past Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-7 (9-11) 6-3 7-5. Dimitrov, who saved all three break points he faced, sits 10th as he aims to be one of the top eight players of the season and reach the season finale.
"It's tough conditions, at the end of the year it's very tricky," the 33-year-old said. "Everyone wants to empty their tank completely. I would give a lot to be in [the Finals].
"I'm in a place where I am still a contender, I'm still fighting against the best players in the world, and still beating the younger guys. This gives me confidence and makes me happy."
Former Paris Masters champion Holger Rune claimed a 6-4 6-2 win over Alexander Bublik, who smashed up his racket on the ground after hitting a double-fault in the ninth game of the opening set.