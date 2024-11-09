WTA boss vows to build women's empowerment in Saudi Arabia but Laura Robson wants 'more inclusivity'

WTA boss Portia Archer has vowed to build women's empowerment in Saudi Arabia but Laura Robson has called for "more inclusivity".

The decision to hold the 2024 WTA Finals in Riyadh sparked significant controversy and debate within the tennis community and beyond.

The primary point of contention revolves around Saudi Arabia's human rights record, particularly its treatment of women.

Prominent tennis figures, including Martina Navratilova and Chris Evert, voiced their opposition to the decision, but Coco Gauff said holding the season-ending tournament in Saudi Arabia can "open doors" in the kingdom for LGBTQ rights and gender equality.

Asked whether Archer has made contact with the lawmakers, so the WTA can play its part in helping improve society for those marginalised sections of society, the former NBA G League chief operating officer said: "The message to the sceptics seems to have been come here, experience it for yourself. But I'm interested in the day-to-day life of Saudi people, Saudi women, also the Saudi LGBTQ plus community as well.

"The Kingdom itself has published its 2030 goals. We're part of helping to contribute to achieving those goals around women's empowerment. So we believe in the vision of some of the things that have been stated about empowering women and we think we can play a role in that.

"We are absolutely in contact with those organisations, primarily through our partners in the Saudi Tennis Federation here on the ground.

"One of the ambitions is to get one million people into tennis by the year 2030 in alignment with those 2030 goals. And again, we're here several times throughout the year to help seed into that goal.

"We won't just check on it [progress] but we'll be a part of building it. And as Coco says, she needs to know that something's happening."

'Actions speak louder than words'

Sky Sports' Laura Robson hopes for change to happen faster, but questions whether progress will be made following the WTA Finals.

"I think slow and steady seems to be the message that we've heard throughout the week, hasn't it? And the fact that it has changed since a lot of people that we've spoken to have been here just two, three years ago, that's a positive message," the former British No 1 said.

"But I think we'd want to see it faster, wouldn't we? We want to see more inclusivity, especially for women's tennis, which has been so progressive and so inclusive throughout its history, for them to kind of lead the way on this and to hopefully push even further.

"Hopefully, if we come back this time next year, we'll see a big difference, but it's not where you would hope it to be as it stands. But it's positive feedback, but I guess it's when we leave, does that progress continue?

"And it's interesting to hear the vision. We've all read the vision. And now we've got to see that actually take place, because we all know that actions speak louder than words.

"I think for a first year, there's a lot of us that can see the event that has been put on for the players as being first class, but there's so much more around it. And we hope that the WTA and this event can be part of change going forward."

