Novak Djokovic to play in Brisbane while Emma Raducanu will start her season in Auckland alongside Naomi Osaka

Novak Djokovic and his new coach Andy Murray will begin his preparations for next month's Australian Open by playing at the Brisbane International where Nick Kyrgios﻿ will make his return to the court.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion, who is seeking an 11th Melbourne Park crown, hired two-time Wimbledon champion Murray to coach him into and through the opening major of 2025.

"He knows my game and everything that I have been through very well," said Djokovic in Spanish in a press conference before a farewell match for Juan Martin del Potro in Buenos Aires. "He knows the things that are wrong with my game, all of my mistakes."

Djokovic has been without a full-time coach since splitting in March from Goran Ivanisevic.

"We played against each other in the biggest stages of our sport, but in the end our friendship was bigger than the rivalry," added Djokovic.

Djokovic will compete alongside defending Brisbane champion Grigor Dimitrov at the ATP 250 event, which starts on December 29 - live on Sky Sports Tennis.

Dane Holger Rune and American Frances Tiafoe are among those also taking part, while Kyrgios﻿ will make his return to the court having only managed one match in the last two years because of repeat injuries.

The women's event is equally as impressive with four top-10 players including world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro and Daria Kasatkina involved.

Victoria Azarenka will also feature, rounding out 11 top-20 players on the women's side.

Raducanu to begin in Auckland

Image: Emma Raducanu will start her season in Auckland

Britain's Emma Raducanu will start her season in Auckland, New Zealand alongside Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff with the tournament set to begin on December 30 - live on Sky Sports Tennis.

Raducanu suffered an ankle injury in mid-October but she made a successful return to action at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Malaga where she went unbeaten in helping Great Britain reach the semi-finals.

Alcaraz adds additional coach

Image: Carlos Alcaraz has hired Samuel Lopez to work alongside Juan Carlos Ferrero

Four-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz has hired Samuel Lopez to work alongside Juan Carlos Ferrero.

Lopez was a member of Spain's Olympic team in 2000 and 2012 and Alcaraz, 21, believes the duo can help push him back to the top of the rankings.

"I think Samuel, for me, is one of the best coaches that we have on tour," Alcaraz said. "They trust each other 100 per cent and being able to travel with both, for me, it's going to be great. I think I'm going to grow as a player thanks to them.

"I think we are going to work pretty hard and pretty good for the next season and the next years. Hopefully we are going to make good results together."

