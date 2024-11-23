Novak Djokovic appoints Andy Murray as coach for Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has appointed Andy Murray to coach him into and through the 2025 Australian Open.

Three-time Grand Slam winner Murray, who retired in August after exiting the men's doubles at the Paris 2024 Olympics, will join the Serbian's team in the off-season and coach him through to the opening grand slam of 2025.

Djokovic is bidding to win a record-extending 11th Australian Open title in Melbourne, with the tournament running from January 12 to 26.

"I am excited to have one of my greatest rivals on the same side of the net, as my coach," Djokovic said.

"Looking forward to start of the season and competing in Australia alongside Andy with whom I have shared many exceptional moments on the Australian soil."

It will see the Scot join forces with the man who was his biggest nemesis during his playing days.

Murray, who beat Djokovic to win the US Open in 2012 and Wimbledon in 2013, says he wants to help the 24-time grand slam champion achieve his goals.

"I'm going to be joining Novak's team in the off season, helping him to prepare for the Australian Open," Murray said.

"I'm really excited for it and looking forward to spending time on the same side of the net as Novak for a change, helping him to achieve his goals".

Image: Murray called time on his tennis career in August after exiting the men's doubles at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Djokovic beat Murray in the 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2016 Australian Open finals while also winning a French Open final between the pair in 2016.

It was Murray's pursuit of toppling Djokovic at the top of the rankings in 2016 which was a precursor to the 2017 hip injury which derailed his career.

Djokovic, who split with coach Goran Ivanisevic earlier this year, hopes that adding Murray to his team will help him get back to the top of the game as he went through a calendar year without winning a grand slam for the first time since 2017.

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have developed a stranglehold at the top of the men's game and Djokovic, who has seen Murray, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal all retire in recent years, is still hoping to move clear of the record 24 grand slams he shares with Margaret Court.

