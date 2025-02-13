Qatar Open: Iga Swiatek beats Elena Rybakina in straight sets to reach quarter-finals in Doha

Iga Swiatek stayed on course for a fourth successive title at the Qatar Open with victory over Elena Rybakina in the quarter-finals.

In a repeat of last year's final in Doha, Swiatek recovered from a break down in the second set to claim a 6-2 7-5 win.

Swiatek becomes the first woman with the longest winning streak at the Qatar Open since the tournament began in 2001 with 15 consecutive wins.

"I'm super happy, super proud of myself," said the Pole. "The second set I felt like she raised her level so I needed to do that too."

Rybakina began the year with a 4-2 advantage in her head-to-head against Swiatek, but it is now level after the world number two followed up her victory at the United Cup last month with another success.

Swiatek started the contest much the better, but Rybakina began to gain traction with her strong serve and ground strokes at the start of the second set, opening up a 4-2 lead.

She could not maintain the advantage though and Swiatek reclaimed the break before clinching victory when Rybakina double-faulted.

The second seed was joined in the last four by in-form Ekaterina Alexandrova.

The Russian, who arrived in Qatar full of confidence after winning the WTA Tour event in Linz, followed up her second-round win over world number one Aryna Sabalenka by defeating sixth seed Jessica Pegula 4-6 6-1 6-1.

