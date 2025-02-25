Emma Raducanu: British star to be offered increased security by ex-secret service agent at Indian Wells

Emma Raducanu is set to be offered increased security by an ex-US secret service agent at Indian Wells following her shocking stalker ordeal in Dubai.

The 22-year-old Briton will be offered up to five extra security guards if she decides to play at Indian Wells next week after she was the target of 'fixated behaviour' by a man in Dubai.

Raducanu approached the umpire's chair in tears just two games into her second-round defeat to Karolina Muchova on Tuesday before the individual in question was subsequently ejected from the court by security and banned from all future WTA events "pending a threat assessment".

Players are usually escorted to and from the court by at least one security officer, while the WTA provides enhanced security to a player if she has been the target of a credible threat.

The prestigious Californian tournament, which begins next week live on Sky Sports Tennis, will be making special arrangements to ensure Raducanu's safety and participation.

Security arrangements at Indian Wells are overseen by Bob Campbell, the WTA Tour's vice-president of security. He worked as a secret service agent for 20 years in the United States and held a prominent role during Bill Clinton's presidency before transitioning to sports security with Major League Baseball.

Former US Open champion Raducanu is expected to be offered extra security guards while on site and it is possible she will accompanied by them off-site as well. Her management company, IMG, have the option of hiring private security too.

It is claimed by her childhood coach Roman Kelecic that the man given a restraining order in Dubai had followed her across four countries for three weeks, also attending tournaments in Singapore, Abu Dhabi and Doha.

"This man followed her to Singapore, to Abu Dhabi - where I was with her - again in Doha, now in Dubai and we noticed him," Kelecic told Croatian outlet Net.

"But initially we thought he was a fan, an admirer, because Emma is a really big tennis star with a huge fanbase. Until he got physically close to her, started having contact in the form of selfies, hugging, etc."

Raducanu has since dropped legal charges against the stalker in the United Arab Emirates.

Smith 'horrified' at Raducanu incident

Former British No 1 Sam Smith told Sky Sports News she expects both the WTA and ATP tours to step up security.

"I was horrified. Credit to Emma. You would never know what she had been through with the way she was playing and competing. I don't know how she did that," said Smith.

"Emma had the presence of mind to stop, talk to the umpire. It looked as if the tournament reacted very quickly, so did the WTA and the person was removed very quickly.

"They did everything they could possibly do to make sure Emma was as protected as possible, certainly in a physical sense, but psychologically it was difficult for her to continue and play the match.

"I've never experienced it myself but even for a minor incident in the crowd, for example if someone is unwell or there's a disturbance, it can be hard.

"Tennis players are trained to switch on and off but I don't think anyone is built psychologically to cope with what Emma had to cope with in Dubai, and having to get over that in future matches.

"The WTA and ATP Tours will double down on looking at their protocols, which worked pretty well, but they absolutely prioritise player safety and wellbeing. They will look at whether they can take it to another level and I think they might have to."

Overend: Security paramount - and we need empathy for Raducanu

Sky Sports Tennis' commentator Jonathan Overend says the incident highlights safeguarding and security, the resilience of Raducanu, and the need for empathy.

"It was distressing to see, particularly when Raducanu was cowering behind the umpire's chair, and I think it highlights three things," he said.

"First and foremost, the safeguarding and security, which is absolutely paramount, and secondly the resilience of Raducanu to complete the match. I find it remarkable she made the match close. It was an incredible effort.

"I also think it highlights the need for empathy when we are talking about athletes who sadly have to deal with this sort of thing in their personal lives.

"With Raducanu, the talk is about, 'why hasn't she won another major championship?' Well, look at scenes like this and the social media abuse.

"We see a lot of tennis on the stadium courts with security on every entrance. That is not the reality around tournaments with multiple courts, some very small with just a bench on either side of the fence.

"It is possible to get very close to individuals, not just in matches but as they manoeuvre around. There is obviously security in place but it always needs to be reassessed and at the forefront of everyone's minds.

"You can add on the daily social media stalking. The WTA talks about 'fixated behaviour' and that is impactful to these athletes as well."

