 Skip to content

Emma Raducanu starts trial with coach Vladimir Platenik at Indian Wells

Emma Raducanu faces Moyuka Uchijima in the first round at Indian Wells on Thursday - live on Sky Sports Tennis from approximately 9pm; the 22-year-old is playing for the first time since being the target of "fixated behaviour" from a man during a match in Dubai

Thursday 6 March 2025 09:42, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Emma Raducanu is happy to make her return at Indian Wells after the stalking ordeal she suffered at the Dubai Championships, where she said she 'couldn't see the ball through tears' and could 'barely breathe'

Emma Raducanu will begin a trial period with new coach Vladimir Platenik when she plays her first-round match at Indian Wells on Thursday.

Raducanu faces Japan's Moyuka Uchijima in her opener at the BNP Paribas Open - live on Sky Sports Tennis from approximately 9pm - with the winner facing world No 3 Coco Gauff in the next round..

It will be Raducanu's first appearance since she was the target of "fixated behaviour" from a man during the Dubai Championships in February.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

During Raducanu's last WTA outing the Brit was left in tears as a man was ejected from the stands

It will also be the first time she has teamed up with a new coach since Nick Cavaday stood down for health reasons following the Australian Open, where Raducanu was heavily beaten by five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek in the third round.

January 18, 2025: EMMA RADUCANU of Great Britain in action against 2nd seed IGA SWIATEK of Poland on Rod Laver Arena in a Men's Singles 3rd round match on day 7 of the 2025 Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia. Sydney Low/Cal Sport Media(Credit Image: .. Sydney Low/Cal Sport Media) (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)
Image: Raducanu was beaten 6-1 6-0 by Iga Swiatek in the third round of the Australian Open earlier this year

Forty-nine-year-old Slovakian Platenik coached New Zealand's Lulu Sun throughout her run to the quarter-finals of Wimbledon last year, when she beat Raducanu in the fourth round, and has also worked with Dominika Cibulkova, Daria Kasatkina and Veronika Kudermetova.

Raducanu has earned just one victory since Cavaday's departure, beating Greece's Maria Sakkari in the last 64 in Dubai.

When facing Karolina Muchova in the next round, Raducanu approached the umpire's chair in tears just two games into her defeat after receiving repeated unwanted attention from a "fixated" man before and during the match.

Also See:

Speaking ahead of the first round in Indian Wells, the 22-year-old revealed she "couldn't see the ball through tears" and could "barely breathe" during the ordeal in Dubai.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW