Emma Raducanu out of Indian Wells in first round after straight-sets defeat to Japan's Moyuka Uchijima

Emma Raducanu was beaten in straight sets by Japan's Moyuka Uchijima in the opening round at Indian Wells in her first match since being targeted by a stalker during a match.

A man displaying "fixated behaviour" followed Raducanu during the Dubai Championships in February, leaving her in tears during a defeat to Karolina Muchova.

The individual was subsequently banned from all future WTA events "pending a threat assessment" and given a restraining order.

Raducanu, who admitted prior to Indian Wells that she was unsure if she would complete, lost 6-3 6-2 to Uchijima amid strong winds in California as the Japanese player set up a meeting with Coco Gauff.

Image: Raducanu was beaten by Uchijima in straight sets at Indian Wells

The Briton said afterwards: "I didn't have what happened in Dubai in my head at all today. If anything, [it was] a bit of a lack of preparation on the tennis court, playing someone who played pretty good in these extremely awkward conditions.

"I think it depends what sort of frame of mind you are in. I think all the players will say, if they are feeling good, it's great. If they are not, it can be more difficult and challenging.

"You have to just overcome whatever hurdles that come your way and just keep going forward."

Raducanu begins work with new coach Platenik

Raducanu - starting a trial period with Slovakian coach Vladimir Platenik - was unable to master the hot and blustery conditions with Uchijima claiming four games in a row to take the first set 6-3.

The second set followed a similar pattern and after Raducanu was broken in the first game she was unable to gather momentum in her favour or challenge Uchijima's serve amid a lot of unforced errors.

"It was just a very difficult match for me," Raducanu added. "I tried to be aggressive, I tried to make the ball, but I guess it didn't work.

"I had great support around me. I was feeling pretty good. I think today was just a bit of a curveball, but I guess I am just going to move on."

On working with Platenik, Raducanu said: "It is good that I have someone who is very experienced. We will see how the work goes, how we get on on and off the court and the methods.

"I am looking forward to seeing how it goes. I think I just need to keep trying to put one foot in front of the other and not look back too much.

"I could improve being more aggressive and having a better quality of shot going forward into the court more. I think I could improve every area of my game, to be honest, after today's performance."

'Lucky loser' Kartal through but Fearnley edged out by Fonseca

Image: Jacob Fearnley was beaten in three sets

British women's No 3 Sonay Kartal is into the second round of the BNP Paribas Open, taking advantage of being given a spot as a lucky loser by beating American qualifier Varvara Lepchenko 7-6 (8-6) 6-2 to secure a second-round clash with 16th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia.

In the men's draw, Britain's Jacob Fearnley lost to Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca.

World No 80 Fonseca rallied from a break down in the deciding set to win 6-2 1-6 6-3.

Fearnley raced into a 3-1 lead in the third set before his opponent took the final five points to book his place in the second round where he will meet another Brit in 13th seed Jack Draper.

