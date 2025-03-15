Indian Wells: Jack Draper stuns Carlos Alcaraz to reach first Masters 1000 final and move into world's top 10

Jack Draper booked a first ever Masters 1000 final and a place in the world's top 10 as he beat Carlos Alcaraz 6-1 0-6 6-4 in a thrilling semi-final at Indian Wells.

Draper will pay 12th-seeded Dane Holger Rune in Sunday's final - live on Sky Sports Tennis from 9pm - after earning his second career win over four-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz, who has also emerged triumphant at Indian Wells in each of the last two years.

Image: Britain's Jack Draper will be ranked inside the top 10 in the world in men's tennis come Monday

The British No 1 stormed the opening set 6-1 in just 23 minutes, only to then lose the second in even more emphatic fashion 6-0.

The key moment came at 15-15 in the third game of the deciding set when Draper won a controversial point on the Alcaraz serve, going on to break the Spaniard two points later.

The chair umpire had called for a double bounce against Draper as he successfully returned a drop shot, but the Brit was ultimately awarded the point after a couple of VAR reviews.

Draper would break the Alcaraz serve once more, as he appeared briefly to be cruising towards arguably the biggest win of his career to date, only to then be broken himself when serving for the match the first time.

Draper would not let a second opportunity slip through his grasp, however, the 2024 US Open semi-finalist clinching victory with his first match point.

Rune beats Medvedev to book final spot

Image: Holger Rune celebrates after defeating Daniil Medvedev in the Indian Wells semi-finals

Rune beat fifth-seeded Daniil Medvedev in straight sets, 7-6 6-4, on Saturday to advance to the Indian Wells final where he'll face 13th seed Draper.

Rune and Medvedev were head-to-head in the tense opening set where they traded early breaks but the Dane battled through a marathon six-deuce eighth game to hold his serve.

Rune then carried that momentum into the second set, breaking the former US Open champion to love in the third game before forcing a tired Medvedev into an error at the end of a 37-shot rally and then claimed victory with a forehand down the line.

The 21-year-old Rune, from Denmark, has four ATP Tour titles with his biggest victory coming at the 2022 ATP Masters 1000 Paris event.

