Miami Open on Sky Sports: All you need to know as Great Britain's Jack Draper targets tennis' Sunshine Double
Watch Miami Open live on Sky Sports from March 18-30; Jack Draper looking to complete Sunshine Double after victory at Indian Wells; Emma Raducanu, Katie Boulter and Cam Norrie among other Brits involved; Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva aiming to continue fine form
Monday 17 March 2025 18:19, UK
The second part of tennis' Sunshine Double is live on Sky Sports over the next week or so with Britain's Jack Draper aiming to go back-to-back in the United States.
Draper won Indian Wells on Sunday, claiming his first ATP Masters title with a 6-2 6-2 victory over Holger Rune after disposing of Carlos Alcaraz in the last four in California.
The British No 1 - who has jumped to a career-high seventh in the world rankings - will now be looking to triumph in Miami and become the first man since Roger Federer in 2017 to win both Indian Wells and the following event in Florida in the same season.
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW 📺📱
- Tennis scores, results and upcoming matches 🎾🔢
- Tennis videos - match highlights and best shots ▶️⭐
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want! 🔔
Draper will begin his campaign in round two against either Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut or Czech player Jakub Mensik, with the entire tournament live on Sky Sports from Tuesday March 18 to Sunday March 30.
Tournament schedule
Tuesday March 18: Women's first round
Wednesday March 19: Men's and women's first round
Thursday March 20: Men's first round/women's second round
Friday March 21: Men's and women's second round
Saturday March 22: Men's second round/women's third round
Sunday March 23: Men's and women's third round
Monday March 24: Men's third round/women's fourth round
Tuesday March 25: Women's quarter-finals/men's fourth round
Wednesday March 26: Men's and women's quarter-finals
Thursday March 27: Women's semi-finals/men's quarter-finals
Friday March 28: Men's semi-finals
Saturday March 29: Women's final
Sunday March 30: Men's final
Which other Brits are involved?
Cameron Norrie joins Draper in the men's draw and will face Bu Yunchaokete of China in the first round. If Norrie comes through that encounter, he will go on to meet 10th seed Alex de Minaur.
Jacob Fearnley and Billy Harris are also hoping to reach the tournament proper but must come through final qualifying.
In the women's draw, Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter will play in the first round, against Japan's Sayaka Ishii and USA's Peyton Stearns respectively.
Sonay Kartal - who made it to the last 16 at Indian Wells before falling to Aryna Sabalenka - and Harriet Dart are hoping to advance from final qualifying.
Which other big names are in action?
The women's draw includes world No 1 Sabalenka and defending Miami Open champion Danielle Collins, plus Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys and last week's Indian Wells winner Mirra Andreeva.
Andreeva upset Sabelenka 2-6 6-4 6-3 in the Indian Wells final to claim successive titles, both in 1000 events after she also triumphed in Dubai.
On the men's side, Novak Djokovic - with coach Andy Murray by his side once again - will be aiming to rally from a second-round exit at Indian Wells.
Djokovic remains on 99 career ATP titles having not won an event since last summer's Paris Olympics when he saw off Alcaraz in the final.
Alcaraz is also playing in Miami but world No 1 and reigning Miami Open champion Jannik Sinner is absent as he continues to serve a three-month ban so the top seed is world No 2 Alexander Zverev.
Men's top 10 seeds
- Alexander Zverev
- Carlos Alcaraz
- Taylor Fritz
- Novak Djokovic
- Casper Ruud
- Jack Draper
- Daniil Medvedev
- Andrey Rublev
- Stefanos Tsitsipas
- Alex de Minaur
Women's top 10 seeds
- Aryna Sabalenka
- Iga Świątek
- Coco Gauff
- Jessica Pegula
- Madison Keys
- Jasmine Paolini
- Elena Rybakina
- Emma Navarro
- Zheng Qinwen
- Paula Badosa
Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and on the Sky Sports app.