Miami Open on Sky Sports: All you need to know as Great Britain's Jack Draper targets tennis' Sunshine Double

The second part of tennis' Sunshine Double is live on Sky Sports over the next week or so with Britain's Jack Draper aiming to go back-to-back in the United States.

Draper won Indian Wells on Sunday, claiming his first ATP Masters title with a 6-2 6-2 victory over Holger Rune after disposing of Carlos Alcaraz in the last four in California.

The British No 1 - who has jumped to a career-high seventh in the world rankings - will now be looking to triumph in Miami and become the first man since Roger Federer in 2017 to win both Indian Wells and the following event in Florida in the same season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Indian Wells as Draper beat Holger Rune to win his first Masters 1000 title and rise to No 7 in the world rankings

Draper will begin his campaign in round two against either Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut or Czech player Jakub Mensik, with the entire tournament live on Sky Sports from Tuesday March 18 to Sunday March 30.

Tournament schedule

Tuesday March 18: Women's first round

Wednesday March 19: Men's and women's first round

Thursday March 20: Men's first round/women's second round

Friday March 21: Men's and women's second round

Saturday March 22: Men's second round/women's third round

Sunday March 23: Men's and women's third round

Monday March 24: Men's third round/women's fourth round

Tuesday March 25: Women's quarter-finals/men's fourth round

Wednesday March 26: Men's and women's quarter-finals

Thursday March 27: Women's semi-finals/men's quarter-finals

Friday March 28: Men's semi-finals

Saturday March 29: Women's final

Sunday March 30: Men's final

Which other Brits are involved?

Cameron Norrie joins Draper in the men's draw and will face Bu Yunchaokete of China in the first round. If Norrie comes through that encounter, he will go on to meet 10th seed Alex de Minaur.

Jacob Fearnley and Billy Harris are also hoping to reach the tournament proper but must come through final qualifying.

Image: Emma Raducanu will begin her Miami Open campaign against Japan's Sayaka Ishii

In the women's draw, Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter will play in the first round, against Japan's Sayaka Ishii and USA's Peyton Stearns respectively.

Sonay Kartal - who made it to the last 16 at Indian Wells before falling to Aryna Sabalenka - and Harriet Dart are hoping to advance from final qualifying.

Which other big names are in action?

The women's draw includes world No 1 Sabalenka and defending Miami Open champion Danielle Collins, plus Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys and last week's Indian Wells winner Mirra Andreeva.

Andreeva upset Sabelenka 2-6 6-4 6-3 in the Indian Wells final to claim successive titles, both in 1000 events after she also triumphed in Dubai.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Mirra Andreeva fought back from a set down to beat world No 1 Aryna Sabalenka and claim the Indian Wells title

On the men's side, Novak Djokovic - with coach Andy Murray by his side once again - will be aiming to rally from a second-round exit at Indian Wells.

Djokovic remains on 99 career ATP titles having not won an event since last summer's Paris Olympics when he saw off Alcaraz in the final.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Novak Djokovic lost to lucky loser Botic van de Zandschulp in round two at Indian Wells

Alcaraz is also playing in Miami but world No 1 and reigning Miami Open champion Jannik Sinner is absent as he continues to serve a three-month ban so the top seed is world No 2 Alexander Zverev.

Men's top 10 seeds

Alexander Zverev Carlos Alcaraz Taylor Fritz Novak Djokovic Casper Ruud Jack Draper Daniil Medvedev Andrey Rublev Stefanos Tsitsipas Alex de Minaur

Women's top 10 seeds

Aryna Sabalenka Iga Świątek Coco Gauff Jessica Pegula Madison Keys Jasmine Paolini Elena Rybakina Emma Navarro Zheng Qinwen Paula Badosa

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and on the Sky Sports app.