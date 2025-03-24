Miami Open on Sky Sports: Schedule, matches and players with Emma Raducanu and Novak Djokovic in action

Emma Raducanu flies the British flag at the Miami Open as she aims for a spot in the quarter-finals, live on Sky Sports Tennis.

The 22-year-old is the final Brit left standing in the singles after beating American McCartney Kessler to reach the last 16 and will now face 17th seed Amanda Anisimova on Monday evening.

Raducanu had already beaten Japan's Sayaka Ishii and upset eighth seed Emma Navarro before Kessler retired from the match through injury with the Brit leading 6-1 3-0.

Tournament schedule

Monday March 24: Men's third round/women's fourth round

Tuesday March 25: Women's quarter-finals/men's fourth round

Wednesday March 26: Men's and women's quarter-finals

Thursday March 27: Women's semi-finals/men's quarter-finals

Friday March 28: Men's semi-finals

Saturday March 29: Women's final

Sunday March 30: Men's final

What happened to the other Brits?

Jack Draper was bidding to go back-to-back in the USA after claiming a first ATP Masters title with victory at Indian Wells, but the British No 1 was beaten by Jakub Mensik amid chaotic scenes.

British No 1 Katie Boulter lost in straight sets to USA's Peyton Stearns. Sonay Kartal, who made it to the last 16 at Indian Wells before falling to Aryna Sabalenka, and Harriet Dart were beaten in final qualifying.

Cameron Norrie was knocked out in the first round as he suffered a 6-4 6-2 defeat to China's Bu Yunchaokete.

Jacob Fearnley beat Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi in a final-set decider to reach the second round, but found Alexander Zverev too hot to handle, with the world No 1 easing to a 6-2 6-4 win.

Billy Harris lost in the opening round to Eliot Spizzirri.

Which of the top 10 seeds are still involved?

Men's tournament

Alexander Zverev Carlos Alcaraz Taylor Fritz Novak Djokovic Casper Ruud Jack Draper (lost in second round) Daniil Medvedev (lost in second round) Andrey Rublev (lost in second round) Stefanos Tsitsipas (lost in third round) Alex de Minaur

Women's tournament

Aryna Sabalenka Iga Swiatek Coco Gauff Jessica Pegula Madison Keys (lost in third round) Jasmine Paolini Elena Rybakina (lost in second round) Emma Navarro (lost in second round) Zheng Qinwen Paula Badosa

Mirra Andreeva, the 11th seed, was aiming to complete the Sunshine Double after winning in Indian Wells but lost in the third round to Amanda Anisimova.

