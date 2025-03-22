Miami Open on Sky Sports: Tournament schedule, matches and players with Emma Raducanu, Novak Djokovic in action

Emma Raducanu flies the British flag at the Miami Open, live on Sky Sports, after Jack Draper missed out on the 'Sunshine Double'.

Draper was bidding to go back-to-back in the USA after claiming a first ATP Masters title with victory at Indian Wells, but the British No 1 was beaten by Jakub Mensik amid chaotic scenes.

Raducanu is the final Brit left standing in the singles and faces American McCartney Kessler on Sunday for a place in the last 16.

She beat Japan's Sayaka Ishii and then upset eighth seed Emma Navarro to reach the third round.

Tournament schedule

Sunday March 23: Men's and women's third round

Monday March 24: Men's third round/women's fourth round

Tuesday March 25: Women's quarter-finals/men's fourth round

Wednesday March 26: Men's and women's quarter-finals

Thursday March 27: Women's semi-finals/men's quarter-finals

Friday March 28: Men's semi-finals

Saturday March 29: Women's final

Sunday March 30: Men's final

What happened to the other Brits?

British No 1 Katie Boulter lost in straight sets to USA's Peyton Stearns. Sonay Kartal, who made it to the last 16 at Indian Wells before falling to Aryna Sabalenka, and Harriet Dart were beaten in final qualifying.

Cameron Norrie was knocked out in the first round as he suffered a 6-4 6-2 defeat to China's Bu Yunchaokete.

Jacob Fearnley beat Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi in a final-set decider to reach the second round, but found Alexander Zverev too hot to handle, with the world No 1 easing to a 6-2 6-4 defeat.

Billy Harris lost in the opening round to Eliot Spizzirri.

Which other big names are in action?

Women's world No 1 Ayrna Sabalenka booked an early place in the third round after qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse retired, while Coco Gauff saw off Maria Sakkari 6-2 6-4.

Second seed Iga Swiatek, Indian Wells champion Mirra Andreeva - who upset Sabalenka in that final - and Australian Open champion Madison Keys are all still in the tournament.

On the men's side, Novak Djokovic - with coach Andy Murray by his side once again - remains on 99 career ATP titles having not won an event since last summer's Paris Olympics.

He defeated Australia's Rinky Hijikata 6-0 7-6 (7-1) in his opening match to set up a meeting with Camilo Ugo Carabelli.

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz is out after a 7-5 4-6 3-6 defeat to David Goffin.

Reigning Miami Open champion Jannik Sinner is absent as he continues to serve a three-month ban.

