Miami Open: Jacob Fearnley reaches main draw with victory over Tristan Boyer

Jacob Fearnley booked his place in the Miami Open, live on Sky Sports, with a comfortable straight-sets victory over Tristan Boyer in qualifying.

The 23-year-old joins fellow Brits Jack Draper and Cameron Norrie in the tournament with a 6-2 6-4 win over the American. Fearnley adjusted well to the Miami heat, blitzing through the first set in just 35 minutes with scintillating tennis.

Having broken the serve of Boyer in the first match of the second set, it looked like the British No 3 would continue his dominance. However, the American broke back, and was disappointed not to have been able to build momentum at 2-2.

Although the second set was not as straightforward, Fearnley continued to impress against the serve. The Brit won four out of six break points in the match, before serving for what turned out to be a convincing victory.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The victory sees Fearnley into the main draw for the Miami Open. As a result, he goes one step further than at Indian Wells, where he lost to João Fonseca in a qualifier for the prestigious tournament.

Qualification means there will be the possibility of four British representatives in Miami, with Billy Harris set for a final qualifier too. The second part of tennis' 'sunshine double' will be live exclusively on Sky Sports throughout from March 18th.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights of the final between Draper and Rune at Indian Wells

Fearnley adds to what is an incredibly exciting time for British tennis, with the heroics of Draper in California fresh in the memory. The British No 1 would ultimately avenge his countryman against Fonseca, before going on to win the tournament in dominant fashion.

Draper goes into the Miami Open as the world No 7 and will be dreaming of an American double. However, Fearnley will be hoping to impress when he takes to the Miami stage.

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.