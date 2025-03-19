Jack Draper exclusive: British No 1 in buoyant mood as he targets Miami Open title after Indian Wells success

Jack Draper says his Indian Wells triumph has filled him with the belief he can "beat anyone" as he targets a Sunshine Double-clinching victory at the Miami Open.

The British No 1 climbed to a career-high seventh in the world rankings after thrashing Holger Rune in straight sets to claim his first ATP 1000 Masters title in the final of the BNP Paribas Open.

The biggest victory of Draper's career to date left him brimming with confidence and earned him a bye through the first round at the Miami Open, where he is bidding to become only the eighth man - and first Brit - to complete the 'Sunshine Double'.

"There are a lot of amazing players in this draw," Draper told Sky Sports. "Winning [at Indian Wells] makes me believe, I feel like I can beat anyone.

"At the same time, there are a lot of matches in front of me, starting with the first one against a really tough player. I believe in myself, but there is a long way to go.

"Last week has given me a lot of confidence, it's been great celebrating with my family and my team, and to feel the pride I feel.

"Equally, I feel I've been working towards this moment for a long time and believe I can do it, so I take it in my stride. I'm moving on here and looking forward to starting again and starting strong here.

"I feel healthy; physically good, mentally strong, and emotionally prepared to keep on going and putting in the work to be better."

Draper would join tennis greats Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras in completing the Sunshine Double were he to secure his second ATP 1000 Masters title in the space of a fortnight.

Reflecting on his exploits at Indian Wells, the 23 year-old highlighted three pivotal moments that ultimately laid the foundation for him to arrive at the final in complete confidence.

"The first match against [Joao] Fonseca, someone I think is going to be a top, top player in years to come," Draper explained.

"To see the fans and what he brought, the atmosphere from the first day, made me feel like I was in tournament mode. There were a lot of fans there and that was a really special match to come through.

"The match against Taylor [Fritz] was where everything started to click for me. I'd been searching for that for a little while, especially off the back of those injuries at the start of the year, so that really helped my confidence.

"Then getting over the line in the Carlos [Alcaraz] match on such a big stage against someone who has won it twice in a row, that was really big for me."

Asked if there was a match he approached with complete confidence, Draper added: "Probably the final. I'd been playing really good tennis all week.

"The day before I had a wobble in the second set against Carlos, so to get over the line against that kind of player on that kind of stage is really important for me at this stage of my career. I went into the next knowing I might feel that way, but it was okay and that I could do it."

Miami Open schedule

Tuesday March 18: Women's first round

Wednesday March 19: Men's and women's first round

Thursday March 20: Men's first round/women's second round

Friday March 21: Men's and women's second round

Saturday March 22: Men's second round/women's third round

Sunday March 23: Men's and women's third round

Monday March 24: Men's third round/women's fourth round

Tuesday March 25: Women's quarter-finals/men's fourth round

Wednesday March 26: Men's and women's quarter-finals

Thursday March 27: Women's semi-finals/men's quarter-finals

Friday March 28: Men's semi-finals

Saturday March 29: Women's final

Sunday March 30: Men's final

