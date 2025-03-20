Miami Open: Britain's Jacob Fearnley makes winning start with victory over Benjamin Bonzi

Britain's Jacob Fearnley is through to the second round of the Miami Open, clinching a deciding set against France's Benjamin Bonzi as part of a 7-6 (8-6) 2-6 6-4 victory.

The win puts the Scot through to the final 64, where he will face top seed and world No 2 Alexander Zverev of Germany.

Little separated Fearnley and Bonzi in the first set as both players held their serve to reach a tie-break, where qualifier Fearnley edged ahead to take the second set point of the match.

Another tight encounter followed at the start of the second but Bonzi suddenly pulled away after breaking the Briton's serve twice to win the set.

Image: Fearnley made a winning start at the Miami Open and will face top seed Alexander Zverev in the second round

Prior to the third set Fearnley took a medical timeout and, following another closely-contested set, the 23-year-old managed to see the match out to reach the last 64 - coming through a match which lasted two hours and 19 minutes.

Speaking to Sky Sports Tennis, Fearnley said: "That was extremely difficult, I was feeling my legs, especially my left leg twitching a little bit when I moved to a forehand.

"Just had to dig deep and luckily I got the break at the start of the third because I think that could have easily got away from me. Super happy to get the win and to move on."

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.