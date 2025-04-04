Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters: Jack Draper could be on course for Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton if he progresses

Jack Draper will have his first match at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters against either Denis Shapovalov, a former Wimbledon semi-finalist, or Marcos Giron.

Draper, the British No 1, is the fifth seed in Monte-Carlo so will get a bye initially and go straight into the second round. If he comes through that, he could then be on course to meet America's Ben Shelton, whom he beat during his tournament-winning run in Indian Wells last month.

Draper returns to action at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, live on Sky Sports from April 6-13, the first of three clay-court ATP Masters 1000 tournaments.

Norway's Casper Ruud, a two-time French Open finalist, and the fourth seed in this event is in the same quarter of the draw as Draper.

If the Briton makes the semi-final, he could come up against Carlos Alcaraz, the current French Open and Wimbledon champion, for the third time this season.

Novak Djokovic is in the other half of the draw to Draper. He could face 40-year-old Swiss wild card Stan Wawrinka in his opening match if the former world No 3 beats Alejandro Tabilo in the first round.

Djokovic was denied in the Miami Open final but comes to Monte-Carlo looking for his 100th tour-level title.

