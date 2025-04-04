 Skip to content

Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters: Jack Draper could be on course for Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton if he progresses

British No 1 Jack Draper returns at the Monte-Carlo Masters and could be on course to meet Ben Shelton again; watch all the action from the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, NOW and the Sky Sports app

Friday 4 April 2025 19:49, UK

Jonathan Overend believes Wimbledon 2025 is perfectly set up for Jack Draper, who claimed the biggest title of his career by winning Indian Wells and moved up to seventh in the ATP rankings

Jack Draper will have his first match at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters against either Denis Shapovalov, a former Wimbledon semi-finalist, or Marcos Giron.

Draper, the British No 1, is the fifth seed in Monte-Carlo so will get a bye initially and go straight into the second round. If he comes through that, he could then be on course to meet America's Ben Shelton, whom he beat during his tournament-winning run in Indian Wells last month.

Draper returns to action at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, live on Sky Sports from April 6-13, the first of three clay-court ATP Masters 1000 tournaments.

Norway's Casper Ruud, a two-time French Open finalist, and the fourth seed in this event is in the same quarter of the draw as Draper.

Draper is full of confidence after his victory at the Indian Wells and believes he can beat anyone

If the Briton makes the semi-final, he could come up against Carlos Alcaraz, the current French Open and Wimbledon champion, for the third time this season.

Novak Djokovic is in the other half of the draw to Draper. He could face 40-year-old Swiss wild card Stan Wawrinka in his opening match if the former world No 3 beats Alejandro Tabilo in the first round.

Djokovic was denied in the Miami Open final but comes to Monte-Carlo looking for his 100th tour-level title.

