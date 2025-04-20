Emma Raducanu: British No 2 to open Madrid Open campaign against Suzan Lamens, with Aryna Sabalenka a potential opponent

Emma Raducanu will open her Madrid Open campaign against Dutch world No 69 Suzan Lamens, with Aryna Sabalenka a potential quarter-final opponent.

Raducanu, who has been practising on the red dirt in the Spanish capital, faces a tough opening test against 25-year-old Lamens who reached the semi-finals of the Open de Rouen this week before losing to third seed Olga Danilovic.

The British star produced an encouraging Miami Open run last month by making the quarter-finals before bowing out to world No 4 Jessica Pegula.

Emma Raducanu's projected Madrid draw

R1 - Suzan Lamens



R2 - Marta Kostyuk



R3 - Paula Badosa/Veronika Kudermetova



R4 - Qinwen Zheng/Sofia Kenin



QF - Aryna Sabalenka/Amanda Anisimova



SF - Jessica Pegula/Jasmine Paolini/Elena Rybakina/Ons Jabeur



F - Iga Swiatek/Coco Gauff/Mirra Andreeva/Madison Keys



Image: Mark Petchey has been linked with Raducanu as she looks for a full-time coach

Despite the loss, Raducanu's run to the final eight, which included an impressive win against top-10 player Emma Navarro, marked her best performance in a tournament since being crowned 2021 US Open champion.

World No 47 Raducanu will now mark her return to action in Madrid where Marta Kostyuk could be a second-round opponent, with world No 1 Sabalenka lurking in the last eight should they both progress through the draw.

The 2021 US Open champion is looking for a new coach after teaming up with her former mentors Jane O'Donoghue and Mark Petchey in Miami.

Henman: Building physical resilience is important

Tim Henman says it will be interesting to see what Raducanu's next move is as she turns her attention to the clay swing.

He said: "She talks about having fun and being authentic, that gives her the opportunity of expressing herself on the court. That being said, she does it differently. She is very comfortable. She's changed coaches.

"That's not necessarily what everyone else likes to do, but she's comfortable changing that up.

"But, for me, it's building physical resilience, I think is the most important thing. That is what has been lacking because she's almost had her career back to front, qualifying, winning that Grand Slam without really the physical foundation.

"When her body was breaking down, when she was in competition. I think the big positive this year is that she's been able to compete more consistently and hopefully the results are going to come."

Will clay suit Raducanu's game?

Laura Robson has backed the 22-year-old to shine on clay this year with Raducanu playing only a limited clay-court programme last year, as she opted against playing in qualifying for the French Open in favour of preparing for the grass-court season.

"I'm sure Emma would like to do well on clay and grass this year and play a full schedule," said Robson.

"Clay is great for developing all areas of the game. Tactically, it's a great surface to learn how to turn around matches when you are behind in slower conditions.

"Clay conditions change so much depending on the weather and where you are playing.

"Madrid is always so different to Rome and it might be that one set of conditions suits Emma better than the other."

