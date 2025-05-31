French Open: Cameron Norrie overcomes Jacob Fearnley to set up clash with Novak Djokovic in fourth round

Cameron Norrie defeated fellow Brit Jacob Fearnley to secure a fourth-round meeting with Novak Djokovic at the French Open.

Norrie took a straight-sets victory in his first career meeting with Fearnley, winning 6-3 7-6 (7-1) 6-2, before Djokovic saw off Austrian qualifier Filip Misolic 6-3 6-4 6-2 in the evening session.

Djokovic, who has an impeccable 5-0 record against Norrie in their head to head, beat the Brit in the semi-finals of the Geneva Open last week before going on to win his 100th ATP Tour-level title.

Norrie and Fearnley had to deal with fireworks going off ahead of Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League final against Inter Milan in Munich.

Norrie saying of the pyrotechnics: "As I was putting my bag down, the umpire said, 'there's just a couple of fireworks, we'll just play on, no worries'.

"I was thinking it was just going to be a few of them in the warm-up but it was at the most random times.

"It would go away for 15, 20 minutes and then come back. I was serving and about to hit a second serve, and then suddenly one literally felt like it was right next to me. I had to stop.

"It was pretty difficult for both of us to be playing with that going on. It felt like it was happening within the stadium. It was a different factor. I've not had that one before."

Fearnley branded the fireworks "brutal", adding: "It's far from ideal but that's life, isn't it? I understand PSG playing is probably a bit more important than this match so it is what it is. It's tough but it's not the reason I lost the match."

On the match itself, Norrie said: "I sweated a lot - I went through seven shirts in three sets and had to work hard.

"It was tough against Jacob. He has had an amazing season, an amazing breakthrough. I didn't know what to expect from him and I was just really happy I played a solid match."

How Norrie overcame Fearnley in straight sets

Norrie got the first break of the match in the fourth game and although Fearnley fought his way back into the last game of the first set, Norrie still managed to work though it and take a crucial lead.

Image: Too many errors undermined Fearnley's game

That left Fearnley struggling. Norrie took an early break in the first game of the second set and then began to run away with the match as a double break took him 3-0 ahead.

Striving to get a break back, Fearnley doubled over, in physical or mental pain, as a close miss from him saw Norrie go 4-0 up in the second.

He clawed a game back but had to walk gingerly to his chair in the break. However errors then crept into Norrie's game. Fearnley got three break points in the sixth game and converted the third.

He slowly began to haul himself into contention, whacking through winners and starting to close the gap on Norrie as he won three games in a row.

Image: Norrie was made to work to close out the last two sets

It was Fearnley's first run of sustained momentum in the match. But Norrie held serve to put himself on the cusp of winning the second set.

Fearnley though won the next game, holding to love. With Norrie looking to serve out the set, Fearnley cracked a backhand down the line for his fifth winner in a row to take the first point of that game. He won the next too as Norrie dropped to 0-30. Fearnley continued his resurgence to get three break points.

Norrie upped his game to defend the first two. But Fearnley took the third, levelling the set at 5-5.

Norrie then fired back, breaking to love to get another opportunity to serve out the set. Even then Fearnley kept himself competitive. After a long game, Fearnley came through that tussle with another break in his favour.

That took them into a tie-break, with Norrie storming out to a 4-0 lead before Fearnley won a point. Taking a one-sided tie-break 7-1 left Norrie in a commanding position in the match.

He seized control of the third set. He broke Fearnley's serve in the fourth game before holding to love to consolidate his lead.

Norrie broke again, drawing Fearnley into rallies, waiting for the error and advancing to 5-1. From there he could have served out the set.

It wasn't though an entirely easy path to victory. Again he faltered and Fearnley grabbed a break back.

Then against Fearnley's serve, an overhead smash from Norrie set up two match points, the first of which Fearnley saved with a forehand.

A double fault from Fearnley however gave the match away and Norrie can advance to meet Djokovic or Misolic in the last 16.

