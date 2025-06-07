French Open: Jannik Sinner bids for maiden Roland-Garros title against defending champion Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner says his blockbuster French Open final against Carlos Alcaraz will be "fun, and not fun" as the top two players in the game go head-to-head in Paris.

Italian world No 1 Sinner takes on second seed and defending champion Alcaraz in the first major final between the new generation of men's tennis superstars.

It is a match-up tinged with extra significance after Sinner beat 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals, with the 38-year-old Serb - the last of the old guard still just about standing - admitting it may have been his last French Open.

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Sinner and Alcaraz will face each other in the French Open final

The match-up we've ALL been waiting for.



This will be their FIRST meeting in a Grand Slam final.



Alcaraz leads the head to head 7-4.



Alcaraz has won their last FOUR tour-level meetings, including the Rome final a few weeks ago.



Sinner hasn’t beaten Alcaraz at tour level since Beijing 2023, but he did beat him at the Six Kings Slam last season.



Sinner is playing in his FIRST Roland-Garros final. He hasn’t dropped a set all tournament. He has won 20 consecutive matches and 29 consecutive sets in Grand Slams.



Alcaraz is playing in his second consecutive Roland Garros final. He’s the defending champion and has been the best clay-court player in the world this year, with a record of 21-1 on clay in 2025.



Sinner since Beijing 2023: Against everyone else: 110-5



Against Carlos Alcaraz: 1-4



World No 1 vs world No 2.



Who wins?



Instead it will be Sinner and Alcaraz who take centre stage in the first men's major final to be contested between two players born in this century.

"It's fun, and not fun, you know. It's both ways," said 23-year-old Sinner of meeting the Spaniard, one year his junior.

"But I think we try to push ourselves in the best possible way. I believe when there is a good match, it's also good to play, you know. It's not only to watch, but also to play. It's very special.

"And the stage, it doesn't get any bigger now. Grand Slam finals against Carlos, it's a special moment for me and for him, too.

"He won here last year, so let's see what's coming. But for sure, the tension you feel before the match and during the match is a little bit different in a way, because we are both very young, we are both different, but talented."

It is an intriguing showdown between the two bright young things who have won the last five Grand Slams between them.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Italian Open final match between Sinner and Alcaraz

Sinner, the reigning US and Australian Open champion, is on a 20-match winning streak at Grand Slams and, with Wimbledon on the horizon, could be five weeks away from holding all four titles.

But standing in the way of the 'Sinner Slam' is Alcaraz, who has won their last four meetings including the semi-final here last year and in the final on the Rome clay last month, albeit in the Italian's first tournament back from a three-month doping suspension.

Alcaraz is also bidding to become the first man to retain the title since his idol, Rafael Nadal, managed it in 2020.

"Jannik, he's the best tennis player right now. I mean, he's destroying every opponent," said Alcaraz.

"I love that battle. But, you know, most of the time it's just about suffering, being pushed to the limit.

"But my favourite thing is it gives you the feedback of how can I be better, a better player. I think that's important, and that's beautiful, even though if I win or not."

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Alcaraz has a 21-1 record on clay this year, winning titles on the dirt in Rome - beating Sinner in the final after the Italian returned from his doping ban - and Monte Carlo.

The Spaniard also has won the past four matches against Sinner, leads him 7-4 overall, and has won more majors - 4-3.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Six King Slam final between Sinner and Alcaraz

What are the keys to victory?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sinner and Alcaraz discuss their rivalry, their differences and how they push each other to become better players

Alcaraz loves to entertain the crowd, but has looked the more nervous player at Roland-Garros so far. At times he lost concentration against Lorenzo Musetti in their semi-final, which Alcaraz won in four sets after the Italian retired with a leg injury.

But he's "not worried" about dropping a few sets.

"I know that I have time and I'm strong mentally enough to come back," he said.

Alcaraz proved that in last year's French Open final, when he came back to beat Alexander Zverev, another big server like Sinner.

The hallmarks of his comeback in that match were the remarkable drop shots, bruising ball-striking and incredible agility on the dirt.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Sinner is serving better than Alcaraz, however, and also showed his deft touches that mesmerised even Djokovic during his win.

"It's going to be a really great Sunday," Alcaraz said. "For the fans of tennis."

Could this be a a new tennis rivalry to match the glorious three-way battle for supremacy between Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal?

"At the moment, that's kind of hard, because they need to play against each for at least 10-plus years non-stop in order to be part of the same discussion," Djokovic laughed.

"But they're definitely great for tennis, both of them. I think their rivalry is something that our sport needs, no doubt. I'm sure that we're going to see them lifting the big trophies quite often."

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports in 2025 or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.