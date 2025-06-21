Emma Raducanu to return to Lexus Eastbourne Open after managing a back problem ahead of Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu has been drawn against America's Ann Li in the first round of next week's Eastbourne Open.

The 22-year-old British No 1 has been troubled by a back problem since competing at Strasbourg in May, having to take a medical timeout during her quarter-final loss to Zheng Qinwen at Queen's Club last week.

However she is fit to play in her final tournament ahead of Wimbledon, which begins on June 30.

At last year's LTA event on the south coast, Raducanu claimed the scalp of Jessica Pegula before going on to make the fourth round at Wimbledon.

Seeded seventh in the draw for Eastbourne, Raducanu will take on Li on Monday, with Britain's Jodie Burrage, Harriet Dart, Sonay Cartel and Mingge Xu also in action.

Should Raducanu progress through the top half of the draw, she could then come up against two-time Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur in the second round.

Defending Eastbourne champion Daria Kasatkina, the Australian world No 16, is also a potential opponent in the quarter-finals.

Image: Emma Raducanu received treatment during a break in play during her Women's Singles First Round match against Wang Xinyu of People's Republic of China on Day Two of the 2025 French Open at Roland Garros

Raducanu said: "It's been lingering for the last few weeks and I have had back issues before.

"I think it's just a vulnerability of mine. I know I need to take good care of it.

"I'm not overly concerned that it's something serious, but I know it's something that's very annoying and needs proper and careful management."

Fourteen-year-old Brit Megan Knight and compatriot Heather Watson will be hoping to make it through qualifying and compete alongside Raducanu on home soil.

Qualifying for the Lexus Eastbourne Open will take place over the weekend before the main draw action gets under way on Monday with the finals on Saturday June 28.

