Wimbledon 2025 draw: Emma Raducanu to face British counterpart Mimi Xu as Jack Draper meets Sebastian Baez in first round

Emma Raducanu has been drawn against fellow Briton and world No 302 Mimi Xu in the first round of Wimbledon, while Jack Draper will face Argentina's Sebastian Baez.

Former US Open champion Raducanu would face 2023 Wimbledon winner Marketa Vondrousova or 32nd seed McCartney Kessler in the second round if she beats 17-year-old wild card Xu.

In the men's draw, British No 1 Draper could take on 2014 US Open winner Marin Cilic in the second round and Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik in the third round, the player who knocked him out of the French Open earlier this month.

Eight-time champion Novak Djokovic, who has made the final in every Wimbledon since 2017, could be Draper's quarter-final opponent, with world No 1 Jannik Sinner possibly awaiting in the semi-finals.

Image: Draper faces a tough route to the Wimbledon final and could meet eight-time champion Novak Djokovic in the quarters

Top seed Sinner battles fellow Italian Luca Nardi, with reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz up against Italy's Fabio Fognini and 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic meets France's Alexandre Muller.

Women's top seed Aryna Sabalenka comes up against qualifier Carson Branstine and Coco Gauff, who recently won the French Open, faces Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska.

Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova, meanwhile, will take on exciting Filipino teenager Alexandra Eala in the opening round, provided the Czech recovers from a leg injury in time.

Who will the British women face?

Britain's Katie Boulter has been matched up with ninth seed Paula Badosa, while Harriet Dart faces Dalma Galfi and Sonay Kartal will play 20th seed Jelena Ostapenko.

British women's first-round matches Emma Raducanu vs Mimi Xu

vs Katie Boulter vs Paula Badosa (9)

vs Paula Badosa (9) Hannah Klugman vs Leylah Fernandez (29)

vs Leylah Fernandez (29) Harriet Dart vs Dalma Galfi

vs Dalma Galfi Sonay Kartal vs Jelena Ostapenko (20)

vs Jelena Ostapenko (20) Jodie Burrage vs Caty McNally

vs Caty McNally Heather Watson vs Clara Tauson (23)

vs Clara Tauson (23) Fran Jones vs Yulia Starodubtseva

vs Yulia Starodubtseva Mika Stojsavljevic vs Ashlyn Krueger (31)

Sixteen-year-olds Hannah Klugman and Mika Stojsavljevic have also drawn seeds, with the former facing former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez and Stojsavljevic meeting Ashlyn Krueger.

Heather Watson has been pitted against 23rd seed Clara Tauson, while Fran Jones plays Yulia Starodubtseva and Jodie Burrage meets Caty McNally.

Who will the British men face?

There is an all-British contest in the first round of the men's singles as veteran Dan Evans faces fellow wild card Jay Clarke, with the winner likely to play Djokovic in round two.

British men's first-round matches Jack Draper vs Sebastian Baez

vs Sebastian Baez George Loffhagen vs Pedro Martinez

vs Pedro Martinez Johannus Monday vs Tommy Paul (13)

vs Tommy Paul (13) Jack Pinnington Jones vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry

vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry Dan Evans vs Jay Clarke

vs Arthur Fery vs Alexei Popyrin (20)

vs Alexei Popyrin (20) Billy Harris vs Hubert Hurkacz

vs Hubert Hurkacz Henry Searle vs Ethan Quinn

vs Ethan Quinn Jacob Fearnley vs Joao Fonseca

vs Joao Fonseca Oliver Crawford vs Mattia Bellucci

vs Mattia Bellucci Cameron Norrie vs Roberto Bautista Agut

vs Roberto Bautista Agut Oliver Tarvet vs Leandro Riedi

Oliver Tarvet, 21, who came through qualifying to make it 23 British players in the main singles draws, has the carrot of a second-round meeting with Alcaraz if he can beat Leandro Riedi.

British No 2 Jacob Fearnley will try to get a first win against Brazilian teenager Joao Fonseca, while Cameron Norrie takes on veteran Roberto Bautista Agut, who performed strongly at Queen's Club.

Johannus Monday was given the toughest draw of the British debutants on the men's side against 13th seed Tommy Paul, while Jack Pinnington Jones will take on Argentina's Tomas Etcheverry and Oliver Crawford faces Mattia Bellucci of Italy.

Wild cards George Loffhagen, Arthur Fery and Henry Searle play Pedro Martinez, 20th seed Alexei Popyrin and Ethan Quinn respectively, plus Billy Harris meets 2021 Wimbledon semi-finalist and former world No 6 Hubert Hurkacz.