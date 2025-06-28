Iga Swiatek misses out on first grass-court title ahead of Wimbledon as year-long trophy drought extends

Iga Swiatek's wait for a maiden grass-court title - and first on any surface in a year - goes on after she lost to top seed Jessica Pegula in the final of the Bad Homburg Open.

Pegula triumphed 6-4 7-5 to claim her ninth career title, third of 2025 and second on grass, after victory at the German Open a year ago.

Former world No 1 Swiatek has won 22 WTA titles - 12 on hardcourts and 10 on clay - but had never previously reached a grass-court final.

The Pole is without a tournament victory since winning the French Open for a fourth time in five years in June 2024, with this clash versus Pegula her first final since then.

Image: Pegula (right) secured her ninth career title and second on grass

Swiatek: There is hope for me on grass

Pegula, who saved the only break point she faced in the match, said to Swiatek afterwards: "I know you say you can't play on grass but you are very, very good on grass. It was a special week."

Swiatek added: "This tournament shows there is hope for me on grass."

Swiatek, who has slipped to eighth in the world rankings, will face Russia's Polina Kudermetova in the first round at Wimbledon, a tournament at which she has never gone beyond the quarter-finals in five attempts.

American Pegula, a Wimbledon quarter-finalist in 2023, will take on Italy's Elisabetta Cocciaretto in her opening match at the grass-court major.

Eala misses out on history as Joint wins at Eastbourne

Image: Alexandra Eala missed out on becoming the first Filipino to win a WTA title

Elsewhere, Alexandra Eala missed out on becoming the first player from the Philippines to win a WTA title as she was beaten by Maya Joint at the Eastbourne Open.

Eala - who is scheduled to face defending Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova in the first round of next week's Grand Slam - lost 6-4 1-6 7-6 (12-10) to her Australian opponent after an absorbing final-set tie-break.

Joint secured a second trophy in as many months after winning in Morocco in May.

The Australian's run to the Eastbourne title included a three-set victory over British No 1 Emma Raducanu in the last 16 and a win against three-time Grand Slam finalist Ons Jabeur in the last 32.