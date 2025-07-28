Emma Raducanu: British No 1 continues winning momentum after first-round success in Montreal

Emma Raducanu continued the winning feeling by sealing a comfortable victory in her opening match of the National Bank Open in Montreal on Monday.

She picked up statement wins over Marta Kostyuk, four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka and former world No 3 Maria Sakkari en route to the final four in Washington last week and she continued the feel-good factor at the WTA 1000 tournament in Canada.

Raducanu, who jumped 13 places in the rankings to world No 33 to reclaim her position as British No 1, eased past Elena-Gabriela Ruse from Romania 6-2 6-4 in front of coach Mark Petchey after their partnership was left up in the air following her Wimbledon third-round defeat.

Raducanu's projected path for Montreal

R1: Ruse - Win 6-2 6-4



R2: Stearns



R3: Anisimova



R4: Svitolina/Mertens



QF: Pegula/Ostapenko/Samsonova



SF: Swiatek/Keys/Bencic/Muchova



F: Gauff/Paolini/Andreeva/Rybakina



Image: Mark Petchey was back in Raducanu's coaching box to celebrate her opening win in Montreal

Raducanu, who will next face American 32nd seed Peyton Stearns in the second round, said: "I'm so happy to come through that. I know Elena, she's a very good friend of mine, and it's difficult when you have to play someone you're close to, so I'm really proud of how I put that to one side for the match and backed up a good week last week in DC and performed well today.

"It's extremely difficult [to play someone you know]. We spent a lot of time together in off-court practices, and she's a great girl. It's not nice when you see her name in the draw but I'm really pleased with how I performed with myself."

Four British women in the WTA top 100 this week

33rd Emma Raducanu



43rd Katie Boulter



48th Sonay Kartal



84th Fran Jones



Raducanu flew from Washington to Montreal on Sunday night and immediately faced five break points in her first service game.

But in more hot and humid conditions in Canada, Raducanu showed her resilience and leaned on her improved serve to claim a crucial hold before more issues were forthcoming in her next service game.

After Raducanu again survived, having been taken to deuce, she sensed her moment and was able to break Ruse to move 3-2 up after the Romanian sent down two double-faults.

It sparked a run of six consecutive games for Raducanu as she clinched the opener by a 6-2 score, but an early break at the start of the second set was followed by an immediate response from Ruse.

While Raducanu forced more break points on Ruse's serve, it was not until the seventh game of set two that the 2021 US Open champion broke again to move 4-3 ahead.

It started a run of three consecutive breaks before Raducanu kept her cool to close out victory at the first time of asking on serve after a demanding one-hour-and-37-minute battle in front of delighted coach Petchey.

It was a sixth win in her last eight matches, while she is now 4-0 against Romanian players in tour-level main-draw matches.

WTA 1000 main draw match wins

Only Johanna Konta in 2016 (19) has won more WTA 1000 main draw matches in a single entire season than Emma Raducanu in 2025 (10) among British players since the format's introduction in 2009



Speaking to Sky Sports, Billie Jean King Cup captain Anne Keothavong said: "That's a performance she should feel proud of. Tidy tennis and she played very much within herself.

"I do feel like she's got a few more gears to go if needed, but she is through to the second round."

Miles Maclagan, Andy Murray's former coach, said: "That is a good win. It's always impressive when you follow up a good week. It's tough to get going after some emotional highs.

"From conditions which are slower in Washington to these courts, which are quicker, generally a little less humid but not today."

Boulter suffers another early exit

British No 2 Katie Boulter made 54 unforced errors as she fell to a second successive first-round defeat, losing 6-1 7-5 to Mexican world No 68 Renata Zarazua.

She only narrowly avoided a first-set bagel and despite an improved level in the second set including having two set points at 5-4, she went down to a straight-sets defeat.

It's been a mixed season for Boulter so far, who has struggled to string together deep runs on the WTA tour, and suffered an earlier-than-expected exit at Wimbledon before losing in the opening round of Washington last week.

Maclagan admitted: "It wasn't good, was it? It was an ugly first set and the errors came quickly. The signs were there early on with three forehands in her first service game which put her under a bit of pressure.

"It was a difficult opponent with the conditions. Zarazua used them by taking the pace out of the ball and drop shots into the wind, bringing Boulter forward into uncomfortable positions. It's one to take lessons from."

Bouchard prolongs retirement

Genie Bouchard extended her tennis career for at least one more match as she beat Emiliana Arango 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 in the first round of the National Bank Open.

Bouchard, who reached the Wimbledon final and two other Grand Slam semi-finals in 2014, announced this month that she would retire after a final appearance in her hometown tournament.

She then opened it with her first WTA Tour victory since 2023 - and the 300th of her career - and advanced to face No 17 seed Belinda Bencic.

Bouchard reached No 5 in the rankings in 2014 but the 31-year-old has largely switched to pickleball, playing just one match this season before being given a wildcard into the Montreal tournament.

After splitting the first two sets, Bouchard broke the 82nd-ranked Arango twice - first with a forehand, then from the Colombian's missed volley - to build a 5-1 lead in the decisive third.

Arango broke back with Bouchard serving for the match to make it 5-2, but the Canadian went up 40-love in the ensuing game. Arango then sent her backhand wide on Bouchard's second match point.

Bouchard waved and blew kisses to the crowd after the win.

"I told my family that if I won, I would come out of retirement," she said from centre court. "I felt like the old Genie out there."

