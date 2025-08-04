Victoria Mboko: Canadian teenager continues fairytale run in Montreal with quarter-final win over Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro

Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko booked her place in her first career WTA Tour semi-final with a 6-4 6-2 victory over Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro at the National Bank Open in Montreal.

The victory comes just two days after the 18-year-old home favourite stunned the tournament's top seed, Coco Gauff, in straight sets in just 62 minutes.

In front of a buoyant home crowd Mboko struggled in the first set with faults but found the crucial break, and had a slow start in the second before breaking her opponent in the fourth and sixth games to take a 4-2 advantage.

Who is Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko? Victoria Mboko has had a breakthrough year in which she has surged from outside of the top 300 to a career-high No 85 and is expected to climb to No 55. Mboko showed promise as a junior. She won her first professional singles title at the ITF W25 tournament in Saskatoon in 2022, a title she successfully defended in 2023. Mboko opened the season with a 22-match win streak and captured five titles on the lower-tier ITF Tour. She then qualified for her first Grand Slam main draw at the French Open, where she reached the third round, before stunning 25th-seeded Magdalena Frech in the first round at Wimbledon.

Mboko is the first Canadian to reach the WTA 1000 event's semi-finals since Bianca Andreescu's title run in 2019. She's also the youngest woman to reach the semis since Belinda Bencic's 2015 win in Toronto.

In Montreal, Mboko has claimed wins over 79th-ranked Kimberly Birrell, No 23 seed Sofia Kenin, 39th-ranked Marie Bouzkova and Gauff.

The teenager is now set to face the 2022 Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina, who led Marta Kostyuk 6-1 2-1 when the Ukrainian was forced to retire hurt due to a suspected arm injury in their quarter-final.

Rybakina, the No 9 seed from Kazakhstan, converted three of her 10 break-point chances during the match before the players shook hands at the 54-minute mark, and 24th seed Kostyuk left the court in tears.

The quarter-finals continue on Tuesday as No 6 seed Madison Keys, the highest-seeded player remaining in the tournament, faces No 16 Clara Tauson, and former No 1-ranked Naomi Osaka meets No 10 seed Elina Svitolina, with the final taking place on Thursday.

