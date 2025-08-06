Jack Draper confirmed for Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia as Jannik Sinner defends title

Jack Draper is set to feature in the Six Kings Slam as part of Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia in October later this year.

The British No 1 will compete alongside the other top five PIF ATP players in the world from October 15-18 as recently-crowned Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner returns to defend his title.

All England runner-up Carlos Alcaraz also takes part alongside Alexander Zverev, Taylor Fritz and 24-time Grand Slam singles champion Novak Djokovic.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Six King Slam final between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

It marks the second edition of the tournament as Sinner was crowned champion last October, thanks to his 6-7 6-3 6-3 victory over Alcaraz.

World No 1 Sinner has won both the Australian Open and Wimbledon this season, while losing to Alcaraz in a five-set thriller in the French Open final.

Draper currently sits as the world No 5, amid a year that has seen him win at Indian Wells with victory over Holger Rune in the final, as well as finish runner-up to Casper Ruud at the Madrid Open.

He suffered a shock defeat to Marin Cilic in the second round at Wimbledon earlier this summer, and is now gearing up for the US Open having reached the semi-finals at Flushing Meadows last year.

It will be Draper's first appearance at the tournament in addition to fellow debutants Zverev and Fritz, who take the places of Rafael Nadal, Daniil Medvedev and Rune from last year's competition.