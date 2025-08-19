Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek beats Jasmine Paolini in straight sets in final ahead of US Open campaign

Iga Swiatek warmed up for the US Open by winning the Cincinnati Open for the first time and will now turn her attentions to securing back-to-back Grand Slam titles after her Wimbledon triumph in July.

Swiatek defeated Jasmine Paolini 7-5 6-4 in Cincinnati, at an event where she had never previously gone past the semi-finals in six attempts, to claim her 24th career trophy and 11th in a WTA Masters 1000 tournament.

The Pole will now look for a second US Open victory, after her 2022 success, with that major live on Sky Sports from Sunday through to September 7.

The omens may be good for Swiatek as in the last two years the players to have won the women's and men's singles in Cincinnati (Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic in 2023, Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner in 2024) have also been victorious at Flushing Meadows.

Image: Swiatek beat Jasmine Paolini 7-5 6-4 on Monday night

Carlos Alcaraz won this year's men's event after world No 1 Sinner retired through illness while 5-0 down in the opening set.

Swiatek's aces key as she triumphs in Cincinnati

Third seed Swiatek amassed seven double faults against Paolini but also fired in nine aces to her opponent's none as she extended her career record against the Italian to 6-0.

Swiatek, who trailed 3-0 in the first set and was also pegged back from 5-3 to 5-5, said afterwards: "It means a lot to me. This year I really wanted it. I'm just very happy.

"It's nice to check off the list another tournament that I haven't won. I have friends here. It's a nice, relaxed tournament before New York.

"This season hasn't been easy. I've had areas to improve. It's not easy to win tournaments when everyone is expecting you to."

Image: Paolini says Swiatek's serving was key in the final

Paolini added: "When the rallies were going, I felt good on the court. The serves were the difference. When she needed an ace, she hit an ace.

"It was definitely a positive tournament for me. It wasn't enough, of course. I just need to improve."

Boulter reaches last 16 in Cleveland

Image: Great Britain's Katie Boulter is into the last 16 in Cleveland

Elsewhere, Great Britain's Katie Boulter advanced to the last 16 at the Tennis in the Land tournament in Cleveland, beating China's Yue Yuan 6-4 6-3 as she mixed eight double faults with three aces.

Boulter - who will now face Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic on Wednesday - had been dumped out in the first round of the Cincinnati Open by Serbia's Olga Danilovic.

The 29-year-old has direct entry into the women's singles at the US Open, along with compatriots Emma Raducanu and Sonay Kartal.

