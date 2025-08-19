US Open mixed doubles: Jack Draper, Jessica Pegula beat Emma Raducanu, Carlos Alcaraz in first round

Jack Draper won the battle of the British No 1s as he and playing partner Jessica Pegula beat Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz in the first round of the US Open's revamped, star-studded mixed doubles competition.

Offering a $1m prize to the winners, a shorter set format and being played across two days ahead of the start of the main singles draw from Sunday, the new-look event has attracted a host of the world's top-ranked players with Tuesday's action seeing the first round and quarter-finals take place.

Draper and Pegula are the event's No 1 seeds thanks to their respective fifth and fourth-placed rankings on the ATP and WTA Tours and delivered an impressive display at Arthur Ashe Stadium to beat former US Open champions Raducanu and Alcaraz 4-2 4-2.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Carlos Alcaraz hits a winner around the net in his mixed doubles match with Emma Raducanu against Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula at the US Open.

The pair immediately broke Alcaraz's serve in the first game of the match and then broke the Spaniard again in the third game of the second set.

The new short-form format means Draper and Pegula will have a quick turnaround to their quarter-final match later on Tuesday evening, New York-time, with the pair to play the winners from Olga Danilovic and Novak Djokovic's meeting with Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jessica Pegula had to duck to avoid Emma Raducanu's winner in their mixed doubles match along side partners Jack Draper and Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open.

Speaking in his on-court interview after the match, Draper said: "I have got a pretty good partner!

"What an experience out here playing with Jessica against Emma and Carlos.

"It doesn't get any better than this, so it's just a pleasure to be out here playing against them and with such a great player."

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours throughout 2025 on Sky Sports, including the US Open from August 24 to September 7. Not got Sky? Stream tennis and more with no contract.