US Open mixed doubles: Jack Draper, Jessica Pegula miss out on final after semi-final epic vs Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud

Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula missed out on a place in US Open mixed doubles final after an epic semi-final defeat to Casper Ruud and Iga Swiatek.

The latter two went on to lose the final to Italian double specialists Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori.

British No 1 Draper and American Pegula went into the event - played for the first time in the week before the main tournament - as the top seeds and eased through to the last four on Tuesday with two wins, one against Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz in the first round.

In front of another packed crowd on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday, this time under the roof on a soggy New York evening, Draper and Pegula looked poised for victory when they led 8-4 in a deciding tie-break against Swiatek and Ruud, only to lose out 5-3 3-5 (8-10).

Italians Errani and Vavassori then retained their mixed doubles title - having required a wildcard entry - overcoming Swiatek and Ruud 6-3 5-7 (10-6) in the competition's reimagined format that drew some of the top singles players.

"Playing with all these people is something incredible for us," said Errani. "This one is for all the doubles players who couldn't play this tournament."

Draper admitted he and Pegula had barely spoken to each other prior to forming a last-minute team after his previous intended partners Zheng Qinwen and Paula Badosa both withdrew through injury.

He was also apparently unaware of the American's prowess in doubles, and she was the key player in the opening set, while Draper and Pegula seemed to have taken a stranglehold on the match when they also led by a break in the second set.

But Swiatek and Ruud came back into the contest, with Draper's lack of doubles experience evident, and the Polish-Norwegian duo finished the match by winning six points in a row.

The radical change to the event with the aim of attracting the big-name players usually missing from grand slam doubles has been successful but controversial.

Draper was playfully chided by Pegula after describing it as an "exhibition" on Tuesday, but he had a different feeling in the semi-final.

"I think yesterday there was times where it felt a little bit more that way from our opponents," said the world No 5.

"Whereas tonight we were in the changing rooms, you're seeing Iga and Casper, they're fully dialled in. It was intense. We both wanted to win.

"I enjoyed the competition. I loved it, playing alongside Jessica. I wasn't expecting probably to have as good of a time as I did.

"Honestly, I thought we played great. Tonight was a tough match. They were on good form. But just overall a really positive experience. Loved playing with you. Hope to do it again."

Getting some competitive points under his belt on the big stage could yet prove important, however, given Draper has not played a singles match since Wimbledon because of an arm injury.

US Open mixed doubles results

First Round

Caty McNally and Lorenzo Musetti bt Naomi Osaka and Gael Monfils 5-3 4-2

(3) Iga Swiatek and (3) Casper Ruud bt Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe 4-1 4-2

(1) Jessica Pegula and (1) Jack Draper bt Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz 4-2 4-2

Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev bt Olga Danilovic and Novak Djokovic 4-2 5-3

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori bt (2) Elena Rybakina and (2) Taylor Fritz 4-2 4-2

Karolina Muchova and Andrey Rublev bt Venus Williams and Reilly Opelka 4-2 5-4 (7-4)

Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton bt Amanda Anisimova and Holger Rune 4-2 5-4 (7-2)

Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison bt Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev 4-0 5-3

Quarter-finals

(3) Iga Swiatek and (3) Casper Ruud bt Caty McNally and Lorenzo Musetti 4-1 4-2

(1) Jessica Pegula and (1) Jack Draper bt Mirra Andreeva and Daniil Medvedev 4-1 4-1

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori by Karolina Muchova and Andrey Rublev 4-1 5-4 (7-4)

Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison bt Taylor Townsend and Ben Shelton 4-1 5-4 (7-2)

Semi-finals

(3) Iga Swiatek and (3) Casper Ruud bt (1) Jessica Pegula and (1) Jack Draper 3-5 5-3 (10-8)

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori bt Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison 4-2 4-2

Final

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori bt (3) Iga Swiatek and (3) Casper Ruud 6-3 5-7 (10-6)

