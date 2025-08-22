US Open: Order of Play and match schedule for Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium and more at Flushing Meadows, New York

British No 1 Emma Raducanu, Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka are in action on the opening day of the US Open.

Raducanu has shown some good form on the hard courts as the 2021 champion returns to Flushing Meadows, where she will play American-born Japanese player Ena Shibahara in her opening match.

The British No 1 will open play on Louis Armstrong Stadium at 11am local time (4pm UK time) - live on Sky Sports.

Defending women's champion Sabalenka will be the heavy favourite against Rebeka Masarova in her opening match, while last year's finalist Jessica Pegula also takes to the court.

Emma Raducanu's projected US Open draw

R1 - Shibahara



R2 - V. Kudermetova



R3 - Rybakina



R4 - Paolini/Kessler/Vondrousova



QF - Sabalenka/Tauson



SF - Pegula/Andreeva/Mboko/Bencic



F - Swiatek/Gauff/Keys/Anisimova



Brit Watch at the US Open

Raducanu vs Shibahara



Boulter vs Kostyuk



Jones vs Lys



Kartal vs Haddad-Maia



Draper vs Gomez



Fearnley vs Bautista-Agut



Harris vs Auger-Aliassime



Norrie vs Korda



Four-time US Open champion Djokovic, Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz are among the players who will also be competing on Sunday.

Djokovic will begin his pursuit of a 25th Grand Slam trophy against home favourite Learner Tien.

On Louis Armstrong Stadium, fourth seed Taylor Fritz will face Emilio Nava and 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev takes on Benjamin Bonzi.

Order of Play (all times UK - British players in bold)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

5pm

Ben Shelton (6) vs Ignacio Buse

Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs Rebeka Masarova

12am

Novak Djokovic (7) vs Learner Tien

Jessica Pegula (4) vs Mayar Sherif

Louis Armstrong Stadium

4pm

Emma Raducanu vs Ena Shibahara

Taylor Fritz (4) vs Emilio Nava

12am

Jasmine Paolini vs Destanee Aiava

Daniil Medvedev (13) vs Benjamin Bonzi

Grandstand

4pm

Jakub Mensik (16) vs Nicolas Jarry

Alexandra Eala vs Clara Tauson (14)

Not before 8pm

(10) Emma Navarro vs Wang Yafan

Not before 10pm

(30) Brandon Nakashima vs Jesper De Jong

Court 17

4pm

Alexander Shevchenko vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (18)

Rebecca Marino vs Leylah Fernandez (31)

(20) Jiri Lehecka vs Borna Coric

Not before 11pm

Zhang Shuai vs Belinda Bencic (16)

Court 5

4pm

Bronzetti vs Valentova

Darderi (32) vs Hijikata

Nardi vs Machac (21)

Sun vs Osorio

Court 6

6pm

Blanchet vs Marozsan

Carreno Busta vs Llamas Ruiz

Starodubtseva vs Blinkova

Court 7

4pm

Parrizas Diaz vs Kudermetova

Selekhmeteva vs Vondrousova

Mannarino vs Griekspoor (29)

Thompson vs Moutet

Court 10

6pm

Uchijima vs Danilovic

Ugo Carabelli vs Etcheverry

Court 11

4pm

Kessler (32) vs Linette

Dostanic vs Spizzirri

Ostapenko (25) vs Wang Xiyu

Navone vs Giron

Court 12

4pm

Carballes Baena vs Rinderknech

Teichmann vs McNally

Kym vs Quinn

Azarenka vs Inoue

Court 13

6pm

Tjen vs Kudermetova (24)

Svajda vs Piros

Potapova vs Zhu

