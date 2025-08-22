US Open: Order of Play and match schedule for Arthur Ashe Stadium, Louis Armstrong Stadium and more at Flushing Meadows, New York
The US Open gets underway on a Sunday for the first time as Emma Raducanu, Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka headline the opening day; The US Open is live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app from August 24
Sunday 24 August 2025 07:06, UK
British No 1 Emma Raducanu, Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka are in action on the opening day of the US Open.
Raducanu has shown some good form on the hard courts as the 2021 champion returns to Flushing Meadows, where she will play American-born Japanese player Ena Shibahara in her opening match.
The British No 1 will open play on Louis Armstrong Stadium at 11am local time (4pm UK time) - live on Sky Sports.
Defending women's champion Sabalenka will be the heavy favourite against Rebeka Masarova in her opening match, while last year's finalist Jessica Pegula also takes to the court.
Emma Raducanu's projected US Open draw
R1 - Shibahara
R2 - V. Kudermetova
R3 - Rybakina
R4 - Paolini/Kessler/Vondrousova
QF - Sabalenka/Tauson
SF - Pegula/Andreeva/Mboko/Bencic
F - Swiatek/Gauff/Keys/Anisimova
Brit Watch at the US Open
Raducanu vs Shibahara
Boulter vs Kostyuk
Jones vs Lys
Kartal vs Haddad-Maia
Draper vs Gomez
Fearnley vs Bautista-Agut
Harris vs Auger-Aliassime
Norrie vs Korda
Four-time US Open champion Djokovic, Ben Shelton and Taylor Fritz are among the players who will also be competing on Sunday.
Djokovic will begin his pursuit of a 25th Grand Slam trophy against home favourite Learner Tien.
On Louis Armstrong Stadium, fourth seed Taylor Fritz will face Emilio Nava and 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev takes on Benjamin Bonzi.
Order of Play (all times UK - British players in bold)
Arthur Ashe Stadium
5pm
Ben Shelton (6) vs Ignacio Buse
Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs Rebeka Masarova
12am
Novak Djokovic (7) vs Learner Tien
Jessica Pegula (4) vs Mayar Sherif
Louis Armstrong Stadium
4pm
Emma Raducanu vs Ena Shibahara
Taylor Fritz (4) vs Emilio Nava
12am
Jasmine Paolini vs Destanee Aiava
Daniil Medvedev (13) vs Benjamin Bonzi
Grandstand
4pm
Jakub Mensik (16) vs Nicolas Jarry
Alexandra Eala vs Clara Tauson (14)
Not before 8pm
(10) Emma Navarro vs Wang Yafan
Not before 10pm
(30) Brandon Nakashima vs Jesper De Jong
Court 17
4pm
Alexander Shevchenko vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (18)
Rebecca Marino vs Leylah Fernandez (31)
(20) Jiri Lehecka vs Borna Coric
Not before 11pm
Zhang Shuai vs Belinda Bencic (16)
Court 5
4pm
Bronzetti vs Valentova
Darderi (32) vs Hijikata
Nardi vs Machac (21)
Sun vs Osorio
Court 6
6pm
Blanchet vs Marozsan
Carreno Busta vs Llamas Ruiz
Starodubtseva vs Blinkova
Court 7
4pm
Parrizas Diaz vs Kudermetova
Selekhmeteva vs Vondrousova
Mannarino vs Griekspoor (29)
Thompson vs Moutet
Court 10
6pm
Uchijima vs Danilovic
Ugo Carabelli vs Etcheverry
Court 11
4pm
Kessler (32) vs Linette
Dostanic vs Spizzirri
Ostapenko (25) vs Wang Xiyu
Navone vs Giron
Court 12
4pm
Carballes Baena vs Rinderknech
Teichmann vs McNally
Kym vs Quinn
Azarenka vs Inoue
Court 13
6pm
Tjen vs Kudermetova (24)
Svajda vs Piros
Potapova vs Zhu
