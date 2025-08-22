Emma Raducanu at US Open: British No 1 says world of negativity has affected her in last few years

Emma Raducanu is feeling relaxed and happy but the British No 1 says a world of potential negativity has affected her a lot following the US Open victory in 2021.

Four years ago at the age of 18 Raducanu stunned the sporting world by becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam singles title after a scarcely believable run in New York.

The British No 1 seems to have finally found her feet in the professional game, having been consistently strong since March and might well have done better than two third-round appearances at the majors this season had she not run into Iga Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka.

Being able to walk around Flushing Meadows carefree seems a million miles away for the world No 35, who missed out on a seeding for the tournament by one spot.

"I think compared to four years ago, I feel relaxed, I feel happy, I feel in a way like the same off court in terms of just enjoying my tennis, enjoying practising, enjoying competing, and the process of getting better. I think I feel the same in that sense," said Raducanu.

"But I am just more aware now of everything that is possible. When I won in '21, I guess about this world of potential negativity and bringing people down.

"I'd say that kind of affected me a lot in the last few years. It still definitely gets me from time to time, but overall I think I can enjoy what I'm doing day to day a lot more, I have good people around. I'm just happy that I'm in this place with my tennis."

Raducanu is still looking for her first victory in New York since claiming the title and, while she is likely to be strongly favoured in the opening round against world No 65 Ena Shibahara from Japan, things will get tougher from there.

There has been more coaching upheaval as well but she has a permanent mentor in place again, this time experienced Spaniard Francisco Roig, who previously worked with Rafael Nadal, and the positive shoots feel ready to bloom.

"I think we're working a lot on the court, putting a lot of hours in. He loves spending time on court, as well. But we find a good balance. It's not all just serious. Also time passes so fast, which is a good sign whenever you're spending time with someone. Overall, I think just working on the quality of my shots and improving them. So far it's been going pretty well, but I need more time, for sure," said Raducanu.

"You can tell when we're at these big matches or tournaments with a lot of people, there is a big element of calm assurance in the matches. There is no stress or panic, which definitely rubs off on me.

"I feel overall in certain situations on the practice court, even certain shots, if things aren't going well and aren't going perfect, I feel overall like I can just trust in my game more."

The Briton has reached the last eight at the Miami Open, the fourth round at the Italian Open, the quarter-finals at Queen's Club followed by a round-three exit to Sabalenka at Wimbledon and a semi-final showing at the Citi Open in Washington DC.

She will fancy her chances against anyone in the field, though, having taken world No 1 Sabalenka all the way to a deciding tie-break in Cincinnati last week.

"After Wimbledon, it was quite a good match with Aryna. I think quite a lot of people watched it. I think it helped my case, so I'm happy about that," said Raducanu, who also faced off with the Belarusian in a practice session at Flushing Meadows on Friday.

"After that, I just asked Jill [long-time agent Jill Smoller], who is looking after me, and I was like, 'Oh, do we have any more ideas?' Because ideally I wanted to come into the US swing knowing I had someone in as coach. That's how it happened.

"We arranged a few days before I came out to America. It went well, but he couldn't start until Cincy. Since then we have been practising and working well."

