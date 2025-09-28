Carlos Alcaraz: World No 1 into Japan Open semi-final as Coco Cauff books place in China Open last 16 after nervy encounter

Carlos Alcaraz booked his place in the Japan Open semi-finals as he claimed a solid 6-2 6-4 win over America's Brandon Nakashima.

The World No 1 matched a career-high with his 65th win in a single season as he dominated his opponent, hitting 39 winners in a match that lasted one hour and 20 minutes in Tokyo.

Alcaraz played well throughout, steaming through the first set and then looking to finish in style, but Nakashima saved three match points.

The Spaniard brought up the fourth match point with a stunning backhand drop shot that Nakashima couldn't reach before firing a forehand down the line to seal his victory.

Alcaraz has now reached the semi-finals in nine consecutive tournaments and will next face Norway's Casper Ruud, lover whom he has a 4-1 head-to-head record.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Carlos Alcaraz produced this 'unreal' winner during his Japan Open quarter-final match against Brandon Nakashima.

"It's great to go through and play another semi-final," Alcaraz said.

"It's special because it's the first time I'm playing here in Japan. It's great to see a Spanish flag in the draw.

"I'm feeling great every time I step on the court, and I feel like I can do everything. I'm approaching the end of the season with a lot of confidence, and these kinds of matches help to keep my confidence high."

Tale of the Tape

Image: Carlos Alcaraz vs Brandon Nakashima

Image: Carlos Alcaraz books his place in the Japan Open semi-finals

Gauff holds nerve to book China Open last 16 spot

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the China Open Round of 32 match between Leylah Fernandez and Coco Gauff.

Defending champion Coco Gauff dug deep to hold off Leylah Fernandez in a 6-4 4-6 7-5 third-round victory in the China Open to book her place in the last 16.

Gauff needed two hours and 45 minutes to pull off victory in a match featuring 15 breaks of serve, with Fernandez breaking the American seven times.

The No 2 seed claimed the first set 6-4 but was pegged back by her opponent who pushed hard in the second to take the match to a decider.

Fernandez threatened to pull off a stunning comeback in the third set, recovering from 5-2 down to draw level before Gauff got over the line.

The Canadian managed to save two match points but then netted as she attempted to return Gauff's drop shot on the third attempt.

It is the third time Gauff has beaten Fernandez this season and she will face either No 15 seed Belinda Bencic or qualifier Priscilla Hon in the last 16.

"It was very physical, we were going back and forth," Gauff said.

"Obviously, the third set I was playing well, I could've served a bit better, but I did what I needed to do to win today."

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, live on Sky Sports in 2025. Stream tennis and more sport contract-free with NOW.