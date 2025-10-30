Cameron Norrie's Paris Masters dreams ended by Shanghai champion Valentin Vacherot

Cameron Norrie was unable to build on his sensational win over Carlos Alcaraz as he was knocked out of the Paris Masters by red-hot Monegasque Valentin Vacherot on Thursday.

Vacherot came through against British No 2 Norrie 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 to extend his Masters 1000 winning streak to 10 matches.

The 26-year-old, who claimed a shock victory against his cousin Arthur Rinderknech in the final of the Shanghai Masters earlier this month, eased past Jiri Lehecka before winning his rematch with Rinderknech on Wednesday.

Vacherot's Masters 1000 streak

Shanghai



✅ Djere



✅ Bublik



✅ Machac



✅ Griekspoor



✅ Rune



✅ Djokovic



✅ Rinderknech



Paris



☑️ Lehecka



☑️ Rinderknech



☑️ Norrie 🆕



Vacherot continued his hot streak by beating Norrie, who came into the match having stunned world No 1 Alcaraz 4-6 6-3 6-4.

Norrie edged most of the statistics but it was his opponent who seized his chance in the big moments.

The British No 2 was unable to take any of five break points, while Vacherot took the only opportunity he had, and he made it across the line despite winning four fewer points overall.

"That was a really big performance - that was my best match," said Vacherot. "I won easier against Lehecka in the first round. Today, Cam was really tough. He makes you hit a ton of balls. He makes you run and you have to be so aggressive if you want to win.

"Really proud of how I handled the hot moments in the match and we keep going."

Asked where he has been all this time, Vacherot added: "I've been training, trying, working, everything possible. Everything is clicking now after the work of many, many years. Pure work. I never thought it would pay off this way."

Tale of the Tape

Who is Valentin Vacherot?

The 26-year-old, ranked world No 204 before his Shanghai Masters triumph, is up to No 30 in the live ranking.

He claimed a stunning victory against Rinderknech in China as a qualifier, to win the biggest title of his career and £824,000 in prize money - becoming the lowest-ranked ATP Masters 1000 champion since 1990.

Vacherot's path to the title included wins over Alexander Bublik, Holger Rune and Novak Djokovic.

He went through the US college tennis route from 2016 to 2020, representing Texas A&M University, where he also earned a business degree before returning to the professional circuit in 2021.

Race To Turin

There are three spots up for grabs after Taylor Fritz qualified on Wednesday.

Ben Shelton and Alex de Minaur control their own destiny with Lorenzo Musetti, Felix Auger-Alisassime and Daniil Medvedev among the chasing pack hoping to make a late surge to Turin.

