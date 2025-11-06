ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz drawn against Novak Djokovic in group stages in Turin

Carlos Alcaraz has been paired with Novak Djokovic in the group stages of the ATP Finals.

Reigning Australian, French and US Open champion Alcaraz has been paired with seven-time ATP Finals winner Djokovic, Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur in Jimmy Connors Group.

Defending champion Jannik Sinner will play Alexander Zverev, Ben Shelton and either Felix Auger-Aliassime or Lorenzo Musetti in Bjorn Borg Group.

Musetti will seal his qualification as eighth seed at the expense of Auger-Aliassime if he wins this week's Hellenic Classic in Athens.

The top eight men's players in the world descend on Turin for the end-of-season tournament which begins on November 9 with three round-robin group matches.

The top two from each group advance to the semi-finals, where the group winners face the runner-up from the other group, before the winners advance to the final on November 16.

The total prize money for the 2025 ATP Finals is £11.8million ($15.5m), with the champion scooping £3.87million ($5.1m) if they stay unbeaten like Sinner did in 2024.

Jimmy Connors Group

Carlos Alcaraz (1)

Novak Djokovic (4)

Taylor Fritz (6)

Alex de Minaur (7)

Bjorn Borg Group

Jannik Sinner (2)

Alexander Zverev (3)

Ben Shelton (5)

Felix Auger-Aliassime or Lorenzo Musetti (8)

In the doubles draw, top seeds Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool lead the Peter Fleming Group, second seeds Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten top the John McEnroe Group.

Peter Fleming Group

Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool (1)

Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos (3)

Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz (6)

Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori (7)

John McEnroe Group

Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten (2)

Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic (4)

Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski (5)

Christian Harrison and Evan King (8)

Watch the ATP and WTA Tour Finals, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.