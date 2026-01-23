Naomi Osaka hits back at criticism after statement Australian Open outfit
Naomi Osaka defiant after critics call her Australian Open outfits classless; Osaka walked into first-round match wearing jellyfish-inspired outfit she designed with Nike and fashion designer Robert Wun
Friday 23 January 2026 11:26, UK
Naomi Osaka has staunchly defended her Australian Open outfits after accusations that they have been classless.
The two-time former champion produced the fashion statement of the tournament when she arrived for her first‑round match against Antonia Ruzic.
Osaka stepped out on Rod Laver Arena wearing a flowing, jellyfish‑inspired green and white outfit, accompanied by a hat, veil and parasol.
The striking look was the result of a collaboration between Osaka, sports manufacturer Nike and London‑based fashion designer Robert Wun.
"Nike let me design this one. It's modelled after a jellyfish. I'm just so grateful I get to be able to do the things I love. It's really beautiful," Osaka said after her 6‑3, 3‑6, 6‑4 win over Ruzic.
World No 3 Coco Gauff hailed Osaka's outfit and her continued efforts to bring new eyes to tennis.
"That was an insane arrival, and I thought it was really cool," she said. "I think what she's doing for the sport and the fashion is cool and bringing new eyes to the sport."
But Osaka's fashion choices did not land with everyone, with some critics accusing the Japanese star of not adhering to tennis traditions.
Former Australian Open doubles champion Jamie Murray struggled to see Osaka's vision.
"It was like Mary Poppins on… I don't know what she was on, but she's on something," he told the BBC. "I was like, 'What are you doing?'"
Osaka passionately defended her wardrobe decision, writing on Threads: "There's a demographic that's been talking about 'traditional' tennis outfits and calling me classless for what I wear.
"To be honest, I see it for what it is. I don't do this for them though - they will never get it, and I don't want them to. I do this for the people that are like me."
The debate comes after Osaka issued an apology following a row over disrespect and a frosty handshake that soured her second‑round win over Sorana Cirstea.
Cirstea complained to the umpire about a shout of "come on" from Osaka in the seventh game of the third set, and the Romanian made her displeasure clear after the Japanese star clinched a 6‑3, 4‑6, 6‑2 victory.
After the briefest of handshakes, Osaka confronted Cirstea about what had irked her, with the pair exchanging words.
Asked by on‑court interviewer Chanda Rubin what it had taken to get past Cirstea, Osaka responded: "Apparently a lot of 'come ons' that she was angry about."
Pressed on the issue, a clearly rattled Osaka added: "She could have asked me. I'm sorry. She's a great player. I think this was her last Australian Open, so sorry she was mad about it."
