Australian Open: Novak Djokovic records milestone 400 wins at Grand Slams with third-round victory over Botic van de Zandschulp in Melbourne

A frustrated Novak Djokovic avoided disqualification as he beat error-prone Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3 6-4 7-6 (7-4) to reach the fourth round, as the 38-year-old continued his quest for ‌a record 25th Grand Slam title.

With his 102nd match ​victory at Melbourne, the Serb equalled ​six-time champion Roger Federer's record at the year's first major and also ‍became the first player to secure 400 wins at the Grand Slams.

This is only the second Grand Slam since Wimbledon in 2023 where Djokovic has reached the fourth round without dropping a set, but it was not an entirely straightforward evening.

Djokovic briefly lost his cool, ‌and was fortunate when striking a ball that flew close to ⁠a ball girl stationed near the net in the second set.

Though he avoided disqualification, the ‍incident triggered memories of his 2020 US Open default for striking a line judge.

"I apologised for that," said Djokovic in his press conference. "That was not necessary and in the heat of the moment. I was lucky there, and I'm sorry for causing any distress to the ball kid or anybody."

Up two sets, Djokovic had treatment for a blister on his foot after a tumble in the third but he rallied from ​a break down before holding his nerve in the tie-break.

"A few points before (I fell), I almost twisted my ankle and wanted to see the physio for my blisters," Djokovic said.

"Thankfully I managed to have a good fall and protect myself. Things could have ‍been very ugly in that moment."

Milestone win for Djokovic

Novak Djokovic (400) is the first male or female player in the Open Era to claim 400 Singles match wins at Grand Slam events 🐐🐐🐐



369 - Roger Federer



314 - Rafael Nadal



233 - Jimmy Connors



224 - Andre Agassi



222 - Ivan Lendl



203 - Pete Sampras



200 - Andy Murray



178 - Stefan Edberg



167 - John McEnroe



Djokovic opened the evening session on a steamy ‌day in which play continued under the main showcourt roofs and eased ‌to a 5-3 lead before firing a sublime backhand crosscourt winner and celebrating with ​his arms out to mimic an airplane.

He endured minor turbulence following that point, but had no trouble taking full ‍flight again as he broke in the opening game of the second set when a deflated Van de Zandschulp fired his backhand long.

However, the Dutchman, who had won their last meeting in Indian Wells last year, put Djokovic under pressure after a medical timeout for a shoulder problem at 3-0 down in the second set.

Djokovic briefly lost his cool while 4-2 up, ‌coming close to striking a ball girl at the net when he swiped a ball away in the second set.

The Serbian sparked concerns when he fell and clutched his right ankle in the third game of the third set, although the subsequent visit he received from the trainer was to treat a blister.

He then had to save two set points at 5-6 in the third set, entering into his latest battle with the Melbourne crowd over noise during points, putting his finger to his lips on several occasions and then cupping his hand to his ear when he made it across the line to set up a clash with either 16th seed Jakub Mensik.

"I feel really good. It's been a great start," the 10-time Melbourne Park champion declared.

"Things can change and I'm not getting ahead of myself, because last year I learned a ‍lesson, I got too excited too early in some of the Slams, playing well and getting to the quarter-finals and semi-finals and then getting injured.

"I'm still trying to give ‌these young guys a push for their money. I'm still around and hanging in there. Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner ‌are playing at a different level.

"But when you enter the court and the ball rolls, you always have a chance... especially on ​this court. I look forward to a good battle."

Djokovic to himself: 'Calm down, you jerk'

In Djokovic's on-court interview with two-time Australian Open champion Jim Courier, the Serbian was asked what his advice would be to his younger self:

"Calm down, you jerk," Djokovic said.

"I'm too stressed on the court very often. Too much tension at times. I would say patience is a big one. When we are younger, regardless of the area of life we are involved in, we want everything here and now, today.

"Just having a bit of patience and trust in the process - and surrounding yourself with the right people - that's one of the biggest keys early on in the career of the young player. You have to build your character so you understand what kind of people you want around. People who can connect with you on a private level.

"There has to be a good chemistry, there has to be a good atmosphere, from which you can extract good vibes and good energy that can serve you for your great performance."

Henman: Djokovic almost hitting the ball kid was crazy!

Image: Djokovic received treatment for a blister after taking an awkward tumble

Speaking on TNT Sports, six-time Grand Slam semi-finalist Tim Henman said: "Van de Zandschulp is a really quality, dangerous opponent. We've seen him beat the best in the world.

"The first set-and-a-half, Djokovic was excellent, and then all of a sudden he got frustrated, he got distracted, his concentration was not where it had been.

"He very nearly took out a ball kid, which was crazy.

"Life got a little bit more difficult in the third set, and he was behind.

"Had it gone four sets, it would have been challenging. He's done well to get through in three."

All rise for Stan The Man!

Stan Wawrinka became the oldest man since Ken Rosewall in 1978 to reach the third round, and the 40-year-old put up a good fight against ninth seed Taylor Fritz before falling to a 7-6, (7-5), 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 defeat.

The 2014 champion, who is retiring at the end of the season, marked the occasion in his own style by pulling two beers out of his courtside bench to share with tournament director Craig Tiley.

A video showing Wawrinka's best moments was played on the big screen in John Cain Arena, and the Swiss said: "I had so many emotions here the last 20 years. I won my first grand slam here, I always enjoy coming here, [I get] so much support.

"I'm sad to leave but it's been an amazing journey."

