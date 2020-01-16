Australian Open: Liam Broady says his 'blood boils' after playing in poor air quality in Melbourne

Britain's Liam Broady says his "blood boils" after playing in poor air quality at the Australian Open qualifiers.

Broady has called on his fellow players to "make a stand" and questioned whether the playing conditions in Melbourne were healthy.

Play on Tuesday was delayed for only an hour despite readings showing wildfire smoke blowing across the city had made Melbourne one of the worst cities in the world for air quality.

A number of players sought treatment including taking asthma inhalers while Slovenia's Dalila Jakupovic retired from her match after having a coughing fit on court.

Broady played his first-round match on Tuesday, losing to Ilya Ivashka, and is determined that the issue is not forgotten after much clearer air returned to the city on Thursday.

In a message on Twitter, Broady said: "The more I think about the conditions we played in a few days ago, the more it boils my blood. We can't let this slide."

The 26-year-old from Stockport hopes it could be the catalyst for further discussion of a players' union, something that ATP player council president Novak Djokovic has pushed in the past.

"The email we received yesterday from the ATP and Australian Open was a slap in the face.

"Conditions were 'playable'. Were they healthy? Citizens of Melbourne were warned to keep their animals indoors the day I played qualifying, and yet we were expected to go outside for high intensity physical competition?

"What do we have to do to create a players' union? Where is the protection for players, both male and female? When multiple players need asthma spray on court and they don't even have asthma? When a player collapses and has to retire due to respiratory issues?

Broady played Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in the qualifier on January 14 at Melbourne Park

"On tour we let so many things go that aren't right but at some point we have to make a stand. ALL players need protection not just a select few."

Tournament organisers insist they are taking the issue very seriously and only sent players out on Tuesday after being advised by experts that it was safe to do so.

But notably play was delayed for longer on Wednesday despite very similar conditions while Dr Brett Sutton, the chief health officer for the state of Victoria, said the tournament should come up with a clear policy.

Although air quality has now improved, there remains the distinct possibility the smoke could return during the tournament.

