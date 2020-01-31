Australian Open: Sofia Kenin says it's 'time to shine' against Garbine Muguruza

Sofia Kenin, the 14th seed, ended world No 1 Ashleigh Barty's hopes in the semi-finals

Sofia Kenin, a first-time Grand Slam finalist, believes it's "time to shine" as she prepares for the Australian Open final against Garbine Muguruza.

The 14th seed comes into the final off the back of ending Ashleigh Barty's campaign at her home Grand Slam with a gutsy 7-6 (8-6) 7-5 victory in the semi-finals.

The 21-year-old hasn't been past the fourth round at a major tournament until now and her run in Australia has already booked her place in the top 10 in the world, whatever happens on Saturday.

Kenin has now become the first American woman, other than Serena or Venus Williams, to reach the final in Melbourne since 2005 and is ready to make the most of the opportunity.

Sofia Kenin chasing Grand Slam glory

The Moscow-born American, coached by her father Alexander, is chasing a maiden Grand Slam crown in her first appearance in a title clash.



After a gritty performance to overcome teen sensation Coco Gauff in the fourth round, Kenin's fierce, counter-punching style was on full display again in her stunning semi-final victory over top seed Asheigh Barty.



"First I'm just going to be enjoying the moment," Kenin said on the WTA website.

"You don't experience this so often. Of course, I'm going to enjoy it. This is so exciting. Literally butterflies.

"I'm just going to also focus on what I need to do, focus on my game. I got here, it's time to shine, do the best I can... Hopefully do something more special."

Can’t wait to see you all guys on Saturday at final 🙏🏼 Happy to have shared the court with you Ash, great match! pic.twitter.com/tzOd23br3p — Sofia Kenin (@SofiaKenin) January 30, 2020

In her semi-final, Kenin showed the type of resilience that she'll need against Muguruza on Saturday. She saved set points to Barty in both sets and reeled off the final four games of the match.

"I believed I could win even though I had two set points down in the first and second," Kenin shared after.

"I could literally feel, I was telling myself, I believe in myself. If I lose the set, I'm still going to come out and believe. Yeah, I really did a great job with it. I didn't give up."

Belief was a core part of Muguruza's final hurdle before Saturday's final too as she prevailed over the world No 3, Simona Halep, by 7-6 (10-8) 7-5.

The Spaniard is unseeded in Melbourne, having dropped well away from the heights which saw her beat Serena Williams to win the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon a year later.

Garbine Muguruza enjoying a renaissance

Arrived at the Australian Open feeling the effects of a virus that forced her out of the Hobart International, but the explosive Spaniard has steadily improved to rediscover the form that took her to the top of the rankings in 2017.



A reunion with coach Conchita Martinez at the start of the season has also helped her shed some of the inconsistency that led to her slipping to No 36 at the end of last year.



However, after reuniting with Conchita Martinez - who coached her to the Wimbledon title in a short-term arrangement - she has been rejuvenated.

"I believe in myself that I have what it takes to play these kind of matches and to be in this stage," the former No 1 said.

It's tough to say really what's the little difference. I guess maybe structuring better the points, using more my weapons. It's literally, like, a half-second or one shot the difference. It's very delicate. It's also a lot about confidence, the way you're playing. Garbine Muguruza reflecting on her upswing in form

The 26-year-old will also enjoy a rise in the rankings following the conclusion of this Australian Open. She will return to the top 20 and could rise to 11th if she takes the title.

Muguruza and Kenin have met just once previously, in Beijing last year. On that occasion, the American took the spoils 6-0 2-6 6-2.

Kenin v Muguruza: Tale of the Tape

21 AGE 26



American NATIONALITY Spanish



5ft 7in HEIGHT 6ft



15 WORLD RANKING 32



3 CAREER TITLES 7



$2.96million CAREER PRIZE MONEY (US dollars) $19.27million



0 GRAND SLAM TITLES 2



Finalist (2020) AUSTRALIAN OPEN BEST Finalist (2020)



1 HEAD-TO-HEAD WINS 0



