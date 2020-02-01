Australian Open 2020: Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid win men's doubles wheelchair final

Alfie Hewitt and Gordon Reid won the men's doubles wheelchair final on Saturday

Alfie Hewett celebrated an Australian Open title that he is expecting to be his last after being told he does not meet new classifications for wheelchair tennis.

The 22-year-old teamed up with fellow British player Gordon Reid to beat French top seeds Stephane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer 4-6 6-4 (10-7) in the men's doubles final.

Hewett, who has two Paralympic silver medals and nine grand slam titles across singles and doubles, has Perthes disease, which affects the hip and femur.

He told BBC Sport: "There's a new system that's come in, and I just don't meet the requirements for it. But there's no other option for me, because I'm not able to compete on my feet.

"I'm kind of just using it to my advantage at the moment. At the moment it is my last year, so that's why today meant a lot to me. Coming into that third set tie-break, it was just a case of going out there and giving it my all.

"I shed a few tears at the end, and back in the locker room. We've had a great time together, and a good adventure, and if this is the last time I play the Australian Open, then it's very, very happy memories."

Hewitt and Reid celebrate winning the final

Reid, who will contest the singles final against Shingo Kunieda of Japan, said: "It's obviously been tough.

"I can't imagine putting myself in Alfie's position. Classification in Paralympic sport is a very controversial subject, one that's never going to be perfect, and there's always going to be someone that misses out.

"Things could change - I wouldn't be surprised if they did - and hopefully this isn't the last year we see Alfie playing wheelchair tennis."

Britains's Andy Lapthorne gave an inspired speech following his defeat to Australia's Dylan Alcott

Andy Lapthorne, the British No 1 quad wheelchair star reflected on his defeat to Australia's Dylan Alcott by acknowledging the passionate support he received from the crowd.

"From all four corners there were people shouting me on, I really wasn't expecting the amount of support I got and it shocked me when I got out onto court and heard that especially from people I didn't know," he told Sky Sports.

"It just brought back memories of when I've been here cheering Andy Murray on and it was on another level to be down on that court myself and be that guy because that's why we play and that's why we work so hard.

"I can take so much from today it was an amazing experience and hearing the noise that was created in there for a wheelchair tennis match is unreal."

Chilling, beautiful words from Andy Lapthorne (@lapstar11) on court just now at the #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/vMbb22tE91 — Nick McCarvel (@NickMcCarvel) February 1, 2020

Check our news, reports and reaction from all major tennis events by following us on skysports.com/tennis, our app for mobile devices or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.