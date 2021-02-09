Australian Open: Sofia Kenin through but Victoria Azarenka, Maria Sakkari and Paula Badosa beaten

Sofia Kenin has always worn her heart on her sleeve and was candid about her emotions after her opening win at the Australian Open (Photo by Jason Heidrich/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

Defending women's singles champion Sofia Kenin endured an emotional rollercoaster and her own nerves to reach the second round of the Australian Open.

Fourth seed Kenin, who claimed her maiden Grand Slam at Melbourne Park last year in a major surprise, found the going tough against the world No 133 Australian Maddison Inglis on a glorious morning at Rod Laver Arena.

Kenin trailed 3-1 to Australian wild card Inglis, who is yet to win a tour-level match, in the first set and, although she steadied herself thereafter, she never fully settled into the match.

She admitted after a scrappy 7-5 6-4 victory that she is still trying to work out how to handle the occasion.

Kenin admitted the anxiety level was cranked up in Melbourne as she bids to defend her title (Photo by Jason Heidrich/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

The fourth seed said: "I have great memories. Obviously being on the court, obviously imagining everything, where everything was, I tried to put that aside.

"Maybe there were some tears. Eyes were a little bit wet during the match. Obviously it's emotional. I have to handle my emotions, let off some steam before the match. As the match went, luckily it was fine.

"Towards the end, you could see I got a little bit emotional as well. Standing at the net, 'Okay, don't cry'.

"Obviously I don't have any tricks because this is my first time experiencing this. I hope, obviously, that my emotions will somehow come down hopefully as the matches go. We'll see. I cannot promise anything."

The American next meets big-hitting Estonian Kaia Kanepi, who defeated Anastasija Sevastova 6-3 6-1.

World No 1 Ashleigh Barty doled out a 'double bagel' to Montenegro's Danka Kovinic in the opening round, beating her 6-0 6-0 on Rod Laver Arena.

Victoria Azarenka, who won the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013, was one of over 70 players who were forced into hard quarantine after arriving in Australia

Two-time former champion Victoria Azarenka was a first-round casualty, last year's US Open finalist going down 7-5 6-4 to American Jessica Pegula.

Azarenka was one of the players who had to go through a hard 14-day quarantine and she needed medical treatment during the second set for apparent breathing problems.

Azarenka did not want to discuss her medical issues afterwards but said of her build-up: "Was that the best preparation for me? No.

"I am disappointed that I wasn't able to perform how I knew I could. That's a bit hard to accept. At the same time. I feel that I've tried everything I can to be able to be prepared, but unfortunately that hasn't worked out for me."

Spain's Paula Badosa went through a three-week quarantine because she tested positive for COVID-19

Spain's Paula Badosa capped a miserable stay in Australia with a 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-4) 7-5 loss to Liudmila Samsonova.

Badosa endured 21 days in hard quarantine after contracting coronavirus and made no secret of how difficult she found the experience.

She was in sight of the considerable consolation of a first-round victory when she served for the match in the deciding set only for Samsonova to claim the last three games.

Badosa faced a lot of criticism in Australia for her complaints about her situation, and she said: "Emotionally I have to be honest, it was tough reading all that kind of things. I think people didn't understand me, what I wanted to explain.

"I know the rules are the rules. But the conditions, they weren't for a Grand Slam, for an athlete. It was tough mentally to get through all that. In Australia, they were being very tough on me."

Maria Sakkari was beaten in three sets by Kristina Mladenovic

Maria Sakkari also suffered an early exit, the in-form 20th seed beaten 6-2 0-6 6-3 by France's Kristina Mladenovic.

Fifth seed Elina Svitolina saved a set point in the second set of her 6-3 7-6 (7-5) victory over Marie Bouzkova and next plays Coco Gauff, who was a 6-3 6-2 winner against Jil Teichmann.

Garbine Muguruza, who lost to Kenin in the final last year, was a comfortable 6-4 6-0 winner over Margarita Gasparyan while 11th seed Belinda Bencic and former semi-finalist Elise Mertens are also through.

