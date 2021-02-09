Australian Open: World No 1 Ashleigh Barty highlights 'incredible' competition within women's game

Ashleigh Barty lost to eventual champion Sofia Kenin at last year's Australian Open

World No 1 Ashleigh Barty believes her near year-long hiatus away from tennis due to the implications of the coronavirus pandemic enabled her to appreciate the "incredible" strength in depth in the women's game.

Barty sent out an ominous warning to her rivals with a ruthless 6-0 6-0 victory in just 44 minutes against Danka Kovinic to reach the second round in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Barty, who won the French Open in 2019, is aiming to become the first homegrown champion at the Australian Open since 1978.

"I think more than anything is you're seeing that the WTA, the women's game is getting so strong, the depth is incredible," said Barty, who won her ninth career singles title at the Yarra Valley Classic on Sunday in her first tournament back since February 2020.

"You certainly can't underestimate anyone. So that's almost a part of the sport that I'm going to enjoy more and more as it goes on is that every single round is a challenge.

"Every single opponent deserves to be here and has the right to press you as much as possible."

All three Grand Slams held in 2020 were won by a different player and Barty, who won the French Open in 2019, is excited to be back competing among the best.

Serena Williams, resuming her quest for her 24th Grand Slam singles title, along with Naomi Osaka, Simona Halep and Petra Kvitova are among the leading contenders in Melbourne, with Sofia Kenin defending her title.

Barty, using a protected ranking, says her main motivation is to produce her best performances after 10 months of inactivity rather than underlining her standing as the best player in the women's game.

"I feel like I want that intent every single time I walk on the tennis court. I want to be the best version of myself, and whether that's No 1 in the world or it's No10 or whatever number that is.

"It's more about bringing out the best version of myself every single time. It's been nice to be back.

"Certainly challenging myself and enjoying the fact that I'm in a position where I get to do something that I love and make a career out of it.

"I think worrying about the ranking and focusing on the ranking isn't really in my mind, but having the intent to be the best version of myself every day certainly is."

Barty will face wildcard and fellow Australian Daria Gavrilova in the second round on Thursday.

Great storylines in women's game, says Halep's coach

Ahead of the tournament, Darren Cahill - coach to world No 2 Simona Halep - told Sky Sports there is no standout favourite for the women's title at Melbourne Park.

"I think, at the moment, women's tennis is so interesting because there are so many great different stories about players, the way they play, the cultures and where they're from. It's spread out all around the world," he said.

"You can go through that women's draw and I can throw out Barty, Serena, Naomi, Azarenka, Svitolina, Kenin, Kvitova, Swiatek and Muguruza - you wouldn't be surprised if any of those players won the tournament, and that's even forgetting players who are Grand Slam champions.

"There are so many great storylines in the women's game at the moment."

