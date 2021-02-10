Australian Open: Ons Jabeur and Mayar Sherif hope to blaze a trail for sport in North Africa

Ons Jabeur reached the quarter-finals at the Australian Open last year

Ons Jabeur, Tunisia's tennis trailblazer, believes the presence of fellow Arab woman Mayar Sherif at the Australian Open can act as an inspiration to aspiring players.

The 26-year-old, who is at a career-high ranking of world No 30, is well known within the women's game but is joined by Egyptian world No 131 Sherif in Melbourne.

Sherif, 24, became the first Egyptian woman to win a main draw Grand Slam match on Tuesday and Jabeur is hoping the pair can continue to break barriers in proving a path into the sport is achievable.

Jabeur made her debut in the world's top 50 last year

"It is amazing to see two Arab women in the main draw," said Jabeur after beating Slovakia's Anna Karolina Schmiedlova to reach the third round on Wednesday.

"I see Mayar time to time here and we encourage each other. It feels amazing to have another [player] who you can talk too in Arabic.

"We can support each other. Honestly, I hope we can inspire a lot of the young generation. We can tell them that it is possible - we made it so c'mon you guys you can make it too."

Sherif will face fellow qualifier Kaja Juvan in the second round on Thursday after the Slovenian progressed when British No 1 Johanna Konta retired in their first-round match due to injury.

The last Egyptian to win a singles match at a Grand Slam was Ismail El Shafei, who reached the fourth round at the US Open in 1974.

Sherif said victory against French qualifier Chloe Paquet on Monday had seen her overcome a "mental barrier" but she is targeting further progress: "I'm going for more".

She admits the level of support she has received to her progress from her homeland and Egyptians in Melbourne has surprised her.

"I feel very supported from the Egyptian people, from my partners, my sponsors," Sherif said. "It's been great, and honestly it's just pushing me forward and forward because I feel that there are so many people behind me.

"Even being here in Melbourne the people were going crazy on the court and that gave me a lot of support. I was in shock, to be honest. They were really, really happy, and that gives me a lot of energy.

Jabeur's formative years as an aspiring tennis player were largely spent in her native Tunisia beside from brief training stints as a junior in Europe.

Mayar Sherif made her Grand Slam main-draw debut at the French Open last year, losing to Karolina Pliskova in three sets

However, Sherif, who grew up in Spain, studied at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California before making her way onto the professional circuit.

Asked whether she is recognised when she is able to return to Egypt, Sherif said: "Yes. It's such a great feeling, especially when kids come and they recognise me, especially tennis players.

"For me that means a lot because that's the next generation and I want them to believe in themselves and to see me and look at me and say that we can be like her.

"When someone tells me, 'Oh, I wish one day to be like you'. I go, No, you have to be better, you have to achieve for something more, you have to go for more."

