Australian Open: Potential backflip on vaccination stance according to reports of leaked WTA email

Novak Djokovic's Australian Open title defence and Grand Slam record bid was thought to be in doubt as he is not fully vaccinated against COVID-19

A potential backflip on border entry requirements for the Australian Open may allow unvaccinated players to compete at the first tennis major of 2022 after undergoing 14 days in quarantine.

Last week, high-ranking federal and state government political leaders said players who had not received two doses of a recognised Covid-19 vaccine were unlikely to get visas for the tournament taking place from January 17-30.

Early Monday, a leaked email from the WTA to its Players Council, reported by the New York Times and Melbourne's The Age newspaper, suggested unvaccinated players would likely be granted a visa but must do two weeks in isolation in a quarantine hotel.

Fully vaccinated players would not have to undergo quarantine.

"We feel the need to reach out to you all to clear up false and misleading information that has recently been spread by other parties about the conditions that players will be forced to endure at next year's Australian Open," the email reportedly said.

Novak Djokovic poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the men's singles final at the Australian Open earlier this year

"We have been communicating regularly with... the Tennis Australia team in recent months and they shared some good news with us on our Players Council call last Friday so that you know the facts."

The email said Tennis Australia was still working with the government on the details, but because the state of Victoria was expected to hit a vaccination target of 90 per cent of the adult population by next month, "it has been confirmed that conditions for the players at the Australian Open will improve significantly".

It said players were expected to be allowed to start arriving in Australia from December 1.

Tennis Australia later said it was still working with various levels of government on the conditions for players at the Grand Slam event.

Germany's Alexander Zverev has expressed scepticism about the vaccination shot

"Everyone has been buoyed by the easing of restrictions over the past week," the statement said. "We are optimistic that we can hold the Australian Open as close to pre-pandemic conditions as possible."

Victoria state Sports Minister Martin Pakula told Melbourne radio station 3AW the decision would be made in plenty of time for all of the players to know what the requirements are and for those not yet vaccinated to get the vaccine.

"The main point still to be resolved between the tournament organisers and government is the question whether unvaccinated foreign nationals will be allowed into Australia at all and, if so, under what circumstances," Pakula said.

Australia is preparing to re-open its international borders for the first time in more than 18 months, but it will be a gradual, state-by-state process starting next month and will depend on vaccination rates across the country. Fully vaccinated people will have fewer restrictions in Australia than those who are not.

The vaccination debate has been ongoing in tennis since international competition started re-emerging following a global shutdown at the start of the pandemic last year.

Fans at this year's US Open were required to show proof of vaccination against Covid-19

Some players, including nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic, have advocated that the decision to get the vaccine should be a personal choice. Others, including Andy Murray, have said it should be mandated for the good of the majority.

At the US Open, which ended on September 12, spectators had to show proof of at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to attend matches, although players were not required to get a shot.

Both the men's and the women's tours are recommending all players get vaccinated but so far have not enforced it.

Ahead of the Australian Open earlier this year, all players had to quarantine for two weeks and be regularly tested under Australia's strict regulations on Covid-19 measures.

Most were allowed a limited time outside to practise, but any who tested positive or were deemed to be close contacts of a positive case - which in some cases meant simply being on the same charter flight - were not allowed to leave their hotel rooms.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android