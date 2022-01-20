Andy Murray: Former world No 1 suffers surprise Australian Open defeat to qualifier Taro Daniel

Andy Murray suffered a surprise Australian Open exit at the hands of qualifier Taro Daniel

Andy Murray's hopes of a deep run at this year's Australian Open were ended by Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel in straight sets in Melbourne on Thursday.

Murray struggled for sharpness against a tenacious and mobile opponent in world No 120 Daniel and fell to a surprise 6-4 6-4 6-4 defeat.

Murray, who marked his return to Melbourne Park in typically-dramatic fashion by defeating Nikoloz Basilashvili in five sets, took on a much-less fearsome opponent in Daniel.

The Japanese qualifier took only five games off Murray in three sets in their only previous meeting in Davis Cup in 2016, but Murray, whose heavy workload also included reaching the final of the ATP Tour event in Sydney at the weekend, began sluggishly and was unable to turn the tide in his favour.

He had never lost to a player ranked outside the top 100 at a Grand Slam, with then world No 91 Arnaud Clement the previous lowest in the second round of the US Open back in 2005.

Daniel has come through qualifying and has now won 12 sets in a row

Murray was unable to hit through his opponent during the opening set and, although he retrieved an early break, Daniel quickly secured another one.

Four break points came and went in the second game of the second set - Murray took only two of 11 in the match - and again it was Daniel that came up with the answers at the big moments.

Murray did finally move ahead early in the third but surrendered his advantage straight away before Daniel broke to lead 5-4.

Murray received a warning for slamming his racket angrily to the court, and Daniel clinched his second match point to move through to the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Evans gets a walkover; Watson bows out

Dan Evans was handed a free ride into the third round of the Australian Open

Dan Evans was given a free passage through to the third round when opponent Arthur Rinderknech withdrew.

Evans had been due to take on the Frenchman at Melbourne Park on Thursday but received a walkover prior to the start of play.

Rinderknech's withdrawal due to a wrist injury means Evans, who comfortably beat David Goffin in round one, is through to the last 32 in Melbourne for the first time since 2017, when he made the fourth round at a Grand Slam for the first time.

He will face either ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada or Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Saturday.

Heather Watson lost to Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia in another tight encounter

British No 2 Heather Watson went down to a tight 7-6 (7-4) 6-4 defeat to 29th seed Tamara Zidansek.

Watson lost a very close match against Zidansek in Adelaide last week, and there was little to choose between the pair again here, but the Slovenian was a bit more solid at the big moments.

Watson twice fought back from a break down in the opening set and had a set point at 5-6 but Zidansek saved it, played a strong tie-break and then broke the Watson serve twice in succession to claim the victory.

"I was happy with my effort and my fight and my focus," said Watson, who has moved her training base to Bolton Arena while boyfriend Courtney Duffus plays football for Morecambe.

"I can't wait to play the next tournament. I feel ready to go. I want to keep working hard, keep my fitness up, and I'm looking forward to this year."

