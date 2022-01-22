Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios says he was threatened by doubles opponents' coach

Nick Kyrgios has claimed he was threatened by the coach and trainer of his men's doubles opponents at the Australian Open on Friday.

Kyrgios and fellow Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis dumped out Croatian top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 7-6 6-3 in the second round as they secured one of the results of the tournament so far.

A flash point appeared to occur when Kyrgios hit one of his opponents with the ball.

Just letting you know after yesterday’s chop fest in doubles my opponents coach and trainer proceeded to threaten to fight in the players gym 🥱🥶 tennis is a soft soft sport @TKokkinakis all because I moved and hit them with a tennis ball 😂😂 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 21, 2022

Kyrgios wrote on Twitter: "Just letting you know after yesterday's chop fest in doubles my opponents coach and trainer proceeded to threaten to fight in the players gym tennis is a soft soft sport @TKokkinakis all because I moved and hit them with a tennis ball."

Kokkinakis replied: "That was crazy!! Mans thought it was @ufc."

😂😂 that was crazy!! Mans thought it was @ufc https://t.co/TCYCRCj3E5 — Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) January 21, 2022

Mektic and Pavic - who won the men's doubles titles at Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 - were left frustrated by the partisan home crowd.

Pavic said: "They are pretty loud. Obviously they cheer for Aussies. It wouldn't hurt them to show some respect to all opponents, to other players."

Mektic added: "It all went very fast, very loud. They're a nasty team to beat here and that's it."

Kyrgios and Kokkinakis will face Ecuador's Gonzalo Escobar and Ariel Behar of Uruguay in round three.

