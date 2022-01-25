Australian Open: Ashleigh Barty sets up semi-final with Madison Keys after emphatic win

Ashleigh Barty continued to look like a home champion in waiting

Ashleigh Barty continued her relentless march towards the Australian Open title as she dismissed Jessica Pegula to reach the semi-finals.

Barty matched her best run at Melbourne Park with a 6-2 6-0 victory over Pegula on Rod Laver Arena.

The world No 1 has not yet come close to dropping a set and was far too strong in all areas for American Pegula, wrapping up victory in just 63 minutes.

The home favorite is into the semis 🙌



🇦🇺 @ashbarty reels off the last nine games to defeat Pegula 6-2, 6-0 and set up a last-four clash with Keys!#AusOpen pic.twitter.com/ynE6mCwfpY — wta (@WTA) January 25, 2022

Barty, who next faces Madison Keys, said: "That was solid tonight. I had a lot of fun out here, I was able to serve and find a lot of forehands in the centre of the court and I was happy to take the game on."

The Australian previously reached the last four two years ago, losing to eventual champion Sofia Kenin, and is hopeful of going further this time.

"I've grown as a person, I've grown as a player," said Barty. "I feel like I'm a more complete tennis player. I'm absolutely loving playing out here. It's been a lot of fun so far and hopefully there's a little bit more left."

Madison Keys upset Barbora Krejcikova to reach the semi-finals in Melbourne

Keys booked her first Grand Slam semi-finals in four years with a 6-3 6-2 upset of Barbora Krejcikova.

Keys found herself outside the top 80 in the rankings earlier this month after a poor season last year but won a WTA Tour event in Adelaide before arriving in Melbourne and has maintained her momentum.

Smile says it all 🙏🏽 See you in the semis!! @AustralianOpen pic.twitter.com/LAxhVrYuEm — Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) January 25, 2022

The American has blasted her way through the draw and hit 27 winners against French Open champion Krejcikova.

It is Keys' first Grand Slam semi-final since the US Open in 2018, with her best run seeing her reach the final in New York the previous year, losing to Sloane Stephens.

I can get behind these vibes ✨ https://t.co/vUZqcXZYlF — Jennifer Brady (@jennifurbrady95) January 25, 2022

Very, very happy for @Madison_Keys so good to see — Laura Robson (@laurarobson5) January 25, 2022

The 26-year-old said: "I think I'm going to cry. It means a lot. Last year was really hard. I did everything I could with my team to really reset this off-season. I'm really proud of myself and so thankful to my team and my friends and my family for helping me through what was a really tough year."

