Nick Kyrgios set for bid to become first home Australian Open men's singles champion in 47 years

Nick Kyrgios says he is "one of the best players in the world" and is ready to embrace the pressure of being one of the Australian Open favourites for the first time.

Kyrgios is ranked 21st in the world but, having reached his first Grand Slam singles final at Wimbledon last summer and then the quarter-finals of the US Open, has shown he can be a serious contender on the biggest stages.

Having already lifted the doubles crown here last year with Thanasi Kokkinakis he will bid to become the first home men's singles champion since Mark Edmondson in 1976.

Image: Kyrgios recently announced his investment in the South East Melbourne Phoenix basketball team

"I am one of the best players in the world so I'm definitely going to go into the Australian Open, any tournament, with confidence," said the Australian No 1 after practice at Melbourne Park.

"It's a bit different this time around for me being one of the favourites. Usually I'm a dark-horse-type thing but now, obviously after the year I've had, I'm one of the favourites, so it's kind of new for me as well.

"This is the first time I've genuinely gone into a Slam feeling like I'm one of the guys that can really take the trophy and knock on the door. I don't know what I'm going to be feeling when I get out there.

"Usually I've got nothing to lose and just putting on a show, but I've got to try to really find that balance. Fourteen days to win one of these things is not easy. Obviously I'm capable but so many other people are capable as well."

Image: Kyrgios is delighted to see Novak Djokovic back in Melbourne after the Serb was deported from Australia last year for his beliefs over vaccination against Covid-19

Kyrgios is due to take on Novak Djokovic in a practice match in Rod Laver Arena on Friday evening, with tickets selling out inside an hour.

Djokovic has been struggling with a hamstring injury sustained in Adelaide last week and cut short a practice session on Wednesday, but he was back on court on Thursday, albeit with strapping protecting the problem.

Kyrgios expects the clash to go ahead, saying: "I haven't heard anything else. He knows what he needs to be feeling moving forwards. But I wouldn't have any doubt. I still think he's a clear favourite."

Djokovic's return to Melbourne following last year's deportation will be one of the main themes of the tournament with fans told they will be thrown out if they are disruptive in their reactions towards the nine-time Australian Open champion.

Kyrgios was one of the few players to publicly stick up for Djokovic and criticise his country's handling of the saga, changing the two men's relationship, which had been frosty.

Kyrgios said: "I know people are always going to have people they hate on court and people they love. I'm one of the players that deals with it everywhere.

"I would just say Novak's here and he hasn't made any rules. He's here and all he wants to do is put on a show.

"He's chasing things that athletes rarely are able to chase, he's one of the greatest athletes of all time, not just on a tennis court. I know there are going to be people that won't want him to win but I think they just can't cross that line as fans."