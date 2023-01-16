Australian Open: Emma Raducanu puts injury worries behind her to set up Coco Gauff clash in Melbourne

Emma Raducanu put injury worries behind her to make a winning start at the Australian Open and set up a blockbuster second-round meeting with Coco Gauff.

The 20-year-old former US Open champion had the left ankle she rolled in Auckland 11 days ago taped up but grew in confidence through the match and eased to a 6-3 6-2 victory over Tamara Korpatsch in her opening match at Melbourne Park after an hour and 25 minutes.

"I'm obviously really happy to be through to the second round," she said. "It was always going to be difficult, coming in with so little prep and being out there.

"Everything I've done has been quite controlled the last week. So to test it out in a real match and with the unpredictability and stuff, I was just getting used to it in the beginning. But it felt good."

Seventh seed Gauff, who defeated Katerina Siniakova 6-1 6-4, will offer a significantly different challenge as she looks to emulate Raducanu by winning a Grand Slam.

Although she is more than a year younger than Raducanu, Gauff has already played for three and a half years on the main tour, climbing into the top 10 and establishing the sort of solid base her next opponent is still seeking.

Given a warm welcome on a packed mid-sized 1537 Arena, Raducanu initially looked hesitant on serve and stretching out wide to her backhand.

The crunch moment of the first set came in the seventh game after Raducanu had twice been pegged back from a break ahead.

The British No 1 has taken an aggressive approach under new coach Sebastian Sachs and tried to seize the initiative on her forehand.

It paid off as she secured another break, clenching her fist in the direction of her team, and it was start of a run of six games in a row that put her in full control of the contest.

By now putting a lot more weight behind her backhand and looking confident in her game plan, Raducanu wrapped up victory when Korpatsch pushed a forehand long.

Raducanu also felt the ankle injury allowed her to swing freely, saying: "If anything, it kind of alleviates any pressure because you're like, 'Well, I've done so well to get myself onto the court', and my team has done so well.

"(Physio) Will (Herbert) has been working on it every single day. It's just a great achievement for all of us. Then for me to be out there, it's like I might as well just enjoy all the hard work we've done to get myself here."

Image: Coco Gauff eased into the second round with victory over Katerina Siniakova on Rod Laver Arena

Although she is nearly a year and a half older then Gauff, who is still only 18, Raducanu should also feel a certain freedom given the American is a lot more experienced and the seventh seed.

"I'm really looking forward to this match," said world No 77 Raducanu. "I'm very up for it. Coco has obviously done a lot of great things and she's playing well.

"I think we're both good, young players, we're both coming through, part of the next generation of tennis, really. It's going to be a great match."

Raducanu vs Korpatsch: Match Stats Raducanu Match Stats Korpatsch 2 Aces 0 3 Double Faults 3 67% 1st serve win percentage 60% 50% 2nd serve win percentage 20% 6/13 Break points won 2/4 27 Total winners 10 34 Unforced errors 25 66 Total points won 49

Image: Kyle Edmund was swept aside by Italian 15th seed Jannik Sinner

There was not such good news for Kyle Edmund, who lost 6-4 6-0 6-2 to 15th seed Jannik Sinner on his return to Melbourne Park.

Sidelined for most of the last two years having undergone three knee operations, former semi-finalist Edmund was playing here for the first time since 2020.

As at the US Open, though, where he played Casper Ruud, the luck of the draw was not on Edmund's side and Italian Sinner, one of the world's best young players, proved far too strong.

"I like the conditions. Obviously when you play in stadiums for me it's a little bit easier, the court is a little slower," Sinner said.

"Outside is a little tougher, but when you make always the quarter-finals in any Slam it means you like the conditions, so I'm very happy to be back here."