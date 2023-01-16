Nick Kyrgios: Wimbledon runner-up withdraws from Australian Open due to a knee injury

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Australian Open because of a knee injury.

The Australian No 1, considered one of the favourites after reaching his first Grand Slam singles final at Wimbledon last summer, had not played a warm-up event because of a knee injury.

He played a charity match against Novak Djokovic on Friday and did not indicate his participation was in doubt, but he called an impromptu press conference on Monday afternoon where he said he was "devastated" to have to withdraw due to a small tear in his lateral meniscus (knee).

"It's brutal. All I can do now is just look forward, do what I need to do and come back"

Kyrgios said: "I'm devastated, obviously. It's my home tournament. I've had some great memories here. Obviously, last year winning the title in doubles and playing the best tennis of my life probably.

"Then going into this event as one of the favourites, it's brutal. All I can do now is just look forward, do what I need to do and come back."

Physio Will Maher said Kyrgios had been troubled by a small tear in the meniscus of the knee for a couple of weeks and that withdrawing from the tournament was the sensible decision.

Kyrgios said he had given himself every chance of competing but that a hit with doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis on Monday morning convinced him he had to pull out.

The withdrawal also means Kyrgios and Kokkinakis - dubbed the 'Special Ks' - will not be able to defend the men's doubles title they won at Melbourne Park last year.

Maher said he thought Kyrgios would be over the injury in time to play at the Masters tournament at Indian Wells in California in early March.

"I'm not doubting that I'll be back to my full strength and will be back," Kyrgios added.