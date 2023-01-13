Nick Kyrgios stars in Netflix's tennis documentary Break Point, which airs on Friday

"I don't know if this is going to be the last time. Nothing good lasts forever, though, yeah?" Nick Kyrgios contemplated retirement before last year's Australian Open.

From the team behind F1: Drive to Survive, Break Point follows a select group of top tennis players, including Kyrgios, Iga Swiatek, Frances Tiafoe and Ons Jabeur on and off the court as they compete in the Grand Slams and tournaments all over the world.

Their dream is to lift trophies and reach the pinnacle of their sport.

"This Netflix (show) is kind of the last hope that tennis is going to be interesting globally on the map for a long, long time. We've got a lot of young personalities. I think the first episode is pretty exciting and I think it will keep people interested for sure"

Kyrgios, who is being watched on the sidelines by his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, is heard saying: "My tennis career depends on how I play this year."

It captures the vibe around tennis with the retirements of Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Ashleigh Barty in 2022.

Speaking about the docuseries ahead of this year's Australian Open, Kyrgios explains: "It wasn't only for me. I think it's in desperate need for the tennis world to get put on the map globally again. Obviously when Novak and (Rafael) Nadal go as well as Roger (Federer).

It also helps open a window onto the tumult and pressure - a word invoked repeatedly during the series' first five episodes that are constant factors for the WTA and ATP athletes who will be back on the Grand Slam stage when play begins at Melbourne Park on Monday.

Kyrgios ends 2022 having enjoyed his most successful season, making his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon in July where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

There are occasional unexpected moments during the first half of Season One such as when Kyrgios discusses his drinking habit with his manager, Daniel Horsfall.

"I just had to be kinder to myself, for my mental health. I could never be a player that played all year round. I couldn't do that," he says.

Image: Maria Sakkari decided to retire from tennis, only for her to contact her coaching team four days later to begin a new practice schedule

Or when Maria Sakkari says in episode three that she retired for four days after blowing a match point and losing in the 2021 French Open semi-finals.

There is also a mix of recent and archival footage. There are interviews with coaches, agents, family members, significant others, journalists and former players such as Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Andy Roddick and Maria Sharapova.

Paula Badosa talks in episode four about dealing with depression, while Taylor Fritz, the highest-ranked American man, gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look in episode three at a player dealing with an injury before the biggest match of his career at Indian Wells.

Break Point gets up close and personal with the star players over a year competing across the globe in the ATP and WTA tours.

From career-threatening injuries and emotional heartbreak, to triumphant victories and personal moments off the court, viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at the pressure-tested lives of some of the best tennis players in the world.



