Australian Open: Sebastian Korda stuns two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev to reach last 16

Sebastian Korda beat two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to add to the list of wins by young American men against top players at the Australian Open.

Korda stunned the former world No 1 7-6 (9-7) 6-3 7-6 (7-4) in a thrilling contest on Rod Laver Arena, securing the 22-year-old the biggest win of his career and booking a last-16 meeting with Poland's Hubert Hurkacz.

The American took the game to the Russian seventh seed from the start, firing winners from both sides and mixing it up with some serve-volley and a few delightful drop shots.

Image: Daniil Medvedev (left) congratulated Sebastian Korda after the straight sets victory

The 29th seed, son of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr, prevailed in a thrilling tie-break to win an 85-minute opening set, and needed only one break to seal the second.

It was only at a break down in the third that 2021 US Open champion Medvedev showed the quality that took him to the top of the world rankings, but Korda would not be denied and again won the tie-break to secure his first victory in a grand slam against a top-10 opponent.

This result comes on the heels of two other attention-grabbing victories by players from America, with Mackenzie McDonald beating No 1 seed Rafael Nadal on Wednesday and Jenson Brooksby defeating No 2 seed Casper Ruud a day later.

Tsitsipas sets up Sinner rematach

Stefanos Tsitsipas continued his serene progress through the draw to set up a rematch with Jannik Sinner in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

Image: Stefanos Tsitsipas is through to the last 16 of the Australian Open after defeating Tallon Griekspoor in straight sets

The Greek third seed is the highest-ranked player remaining following the exits of Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud and arrived in Melbourne full of confidence following an unbeaten start to the season.

He is yet to drop a set and defeated another in-form player in Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 6-2 7-6 (7-5) 6-3.

Tsitsipas has made the semi-finals in three of the previous four years at Melbourne Park and is hoping to seize his chance of going further this time.

Image: Stefanos Tsitsipas is still searching for his maiden grand slam title

"I've never been making predictions because the sport that I chose to play is unpredictable," Tsitsipas said. "Of course, there are favourites. Everyone knows that.

"If my mind is not there, doesn't matter who I'm playing. If I'm not able to generate good shots, hit big shots at important moments, be daring at important moments, it doesn't matter who's on the other side of the net.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"It's always up to me. I believe there are no presents. You should be going after it, you should be creating those opportunities, and aiming big within yourself, sometimes surpass your own abilities. That is something that I enjoy. When I see myself getting beyond that, it is a very beautiful feeling."

His first big test will come in the fourth round against Italian 15th seed Sinner, who became the latest player to fight back from two sets down in a 4-6 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-0 victory over Hungary's Marton Fucsovics.

Image: Jannik Sinner started slowly before progressing in a five-set thriller

Tsitsipas and Sinner have played five times before, including in the quarter-finals here last year, when the Greek won in straight sets.

"I'm looking forward always for these kind of matches, knowing that he is one of the best players in the world," Sinner said. "But I've changed a little bit for sure my game. It's going to be hopefully a good match. We'll see how it goes this year."

Mackenzie McDonald was unable to follow up his big victory over Nadal, struggling with an injury himself and resorting to underarm serves in a 7-6 (6) 6-3 6-2 loss to 31st seed Yoshihito Nishioka.

Norrie defends schedule after Australian Open exit

Cameron Norrie denied that a hectic schedule contributed to his third-round loss against Jiri Lehecka at the Australian Open.

Image: Cameron Norrie was beaten in a five-set thriller on Friday

The British No 1, seeded 11th, was bidding to reach the fourth round in Melbourne for the first time but from two-sets-to-one up he was beaten 6-7 (8-10) 6-3 3-6 6-1 6-4 by Lehecka.

Norrie played three matches at the United Cup to begin the season, beating Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz, before reaching the final of the ATP event in his home city of Auckland, with the 27-year-old also playing off-season exhibitions in Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Hong Kong.

"It's the best preparation I've ever had to play matches," Norrie said. "The best start to the year I've ever had. To play in the final in Auckland, and I came in here with a load of confidence, and I think it's perfect to play matches before then.

"Maybe I just peaked a little bit too early in United Cup. But now I think I came in here and gave myself the best chance. I think I didn't play a very good match, and I almost won the match in five sets. I don't think I would change my decision even with the result today. With the way I played, I still could have won today regardless of if I played Auckland or not."